Red carpet highlights from the 96th Oscars

THE Oscars has always been one of the world’s most watched and closely followed “fashion shows”, with scores of paparazzi covering the movie industry’s most glamorous night and events being followed live by an audience of millions worldwide.

It is no wonder that fashion designers meticulously plan for this gala event and go to great lengths to have their creations adorn the stars of the silver screen who will grace the red carpet.

Held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, the red carpet entrance is quite possibly the ultimate display of glamour and glitz, with perhaps only the Cannes Film Festival able to rival it for stardust.

Building the anticipation, theSun provided a preview in last week’s fashion issue, predicting the expected fashion trends for the night.

The forecasts for menswear trends, such as a revival featuring brooches and jewel-toned elements, were fairly accurate, with stars like Cillian Murphy sporting gem brooches. Additionally, the projection of floor-length gowns expected to dominate for women was spot on.

These are some of the outstanding looks spotted at the 96th edition of the Academy Awards: