Revving hearts, breaking limits

F1 is this year’s most memorable cinematic thrill

Rookie Joshua (Idris) and veteran Sonny (Pitt) face off as unlikely teammates for APXGP. – ALL PICS FROM APPLE

F1, Joseph Kosinski’s white-knuckled dive into the high-octane world of Formula One racing, is one of the most electrifying movies to hit screens this year. Produced by the dream team behind Top Gun: Maverick, including Jerry Bruckheimer, Ehren Kruger and none other than Lewis Hamilton, it is a turbo-charged, track-shaking spectacle that blends big-screen bravado with surprising emotional depth. Yes, it stars Brad Pitt. Yes, it features real Grand Prix circuits. Yes, Hans Zimmer composed the score. But the real surprise? How a film about racing, actual racing, not heist-stunt-car-wet-dream, manages to be this good. It is the kind of film that could have coasted on flash and fumes. Instead, it races ahead with storytelling horsepower, a phenomenal cast and enough throttle to blow away any sceptic still sitting in the pit lane.

Not a race fan? Buckle up anyway F1 is the kind of film that, on paper, seems made for gearheads. But here is the twist: one does not need a subscription to beIN SPORTS or even a clue who Max Verstappen is to get utterly hooked. While superfans will drool over the cameos and technical precision, the film’s true strength lies in how it welcomes non-fans to the track. This is cinema that works on trust. Trust that the engines roaring at 200mph are not just noise. That the people behind the helmets have stakes bigger than trophies. And trust that even if the sport is not familiar, the thrill of chasing a second chance, the push for legacy and the fire of competition is something universal. It is this approach that allows F1 to become a human story on asphalt. And when it finally hits full throttle, it does not just entertain. It converts.

Idris steals the spotlight Pitt plays the weathered racing veteran with an easy charisma that is impossible to ignore. His character brings humour and vulnerability, charting a redemptive arc that feels lived-in rather than scripted. It is classic Pitt: understated, magnetic and totally committed. The film would not work without him. But if Pitt is the engine, Damson Idris is the nitro boost. As the cocky, ambitious rookie Joshua Pearce, Idris delivers a performance so sharp it practically carves tyre marks into the screen. His character crackles with insecurity masked as swagger and it is through him that the emotional temperature of the film spikes. In scenes where tension hangs in the air like burnt rubber, Idris is the one lighting the match. He does not just hold his own next to Pitt, he runs circles around expectations. It is a star-making turn that demands attention and cements Idris as the breakout talent of the year.

Precision filmmaking at 300km an hour Director Kosinski has a proven track record when it comes to capturing speed (Top Gun: Maverick, TRON: Legacy), but here, he has outdone himself. The film’s practical approach, shot during actual Grand Prix weekends, is not just a gimmick. Every shot feels like it is glued to a car going 320km/h, yet it never disorients. Instead, the racing sequences are cut with the elegance of a ballet and the intensity of a war film. Claudio Miranda’s cinematography puts the audience inside the cockpit, one can practically feel the G-force and Hans Zimmer’s score revs alongside the engine, turning corners into crescendos. The real-world stakes of F1 are mirrored with stunning clarity, but what is most impressive is how the film never loses track of the human stories underneath the helmets. That balance, between the blistering technicality and emotional intimacy, is what makes F1 a modern classic of the genre.

Victory lap for the cast and crew While Pitt and Idris headline the cast with aplomb, the ensemble deserves its own standing ovation. Kerry Condon brings steel and soul to her role as the team’s technical brain, while Javier Bardem injects warmth and tension as a team owner with everything to lose. Even in limited screen time, Kim Bodnia, Tobias Menzies and Sarah Niles leave memorable marks. And speaking of marks, the cameos from real-life F1 legends, from Hamilton to Verstappen, add authenticity without feeling forced. It is a rare film that blends fiction and reality so smoothly, it is almost a documentary with better lighting.