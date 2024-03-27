Rising Malaysian star joins Puma

SPORTSWEAR giant Puma has introduced Meerqeen, a rising talent in Malaysia’s entertainment scene, as its brand ambassador.

Puma’s selection of Meerqeen stems from his vibrant presence and versatile skills in singing, acting and modelling, which embody the brand’s ethos of perpetual dynamism and agility.

Puma Southeast Asia director of marketing Eleanor Wang said Meerqeen epitomises inspiration for the everyday Malaysian.

“His relentless drive and determination align with Puma’s mission to inspire individuals to break barriers and pursue their passions fearlessly. We welcome Meerqeen to our team as we embark on this journey together, empowering the Malaysian community to embrace their individuality and strive for greatness,” Wang added.

Meerqeen, whose real name is Muhammad Shameer Shauqeen Shaiful Izam, expressed his gratitude for joining a brand that continuously champions the creative community and uplifts the everyday Malaysian.

“These values resonate deeply with my own, and I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership and to contributing to the brand’s legacy of excellence,” he explained.

Meerqeen’s rise to prominence began as a top 15 finalist in Malaysia’s Hero Remaja talent competition in 2019, where he secured the second runner-up spot.

Since then, he has made waves in local television, starring in hits like Melur Untuk Firdaus (2022), amassing a sizable following nationwide.

His popularity among fans earned him accolades, including the Popular Male Actor and Telenovela Star awards at the 9th Telenovela Awards last February.

The actor’s debut as a Puma ambassador took place at the Stadio Palermo Pop-Up recently in Bangkok, Thailand. The experiential pop-up celebrated the relaunch of the Puma Palermo, an iconic symbol of football culture returning to the streetwear scene with vibrant colours and a classic terrace gum sole.