Samsung Malaysia announces availability of latest devices unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris

SAMSUNG Malaysia Electronics has announced the availability of Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds3 series in Malaysia.

Samsung Electronics president and head of mobile eXperience business Roh Tae-moon said: “We’ve seen significant consumer excitement following the unveiling of our latest Galaxy devices in Paris earlier this month.

“By integrating the power of Galaxy AI into our versatile foldable devices as well as expanding it to our ecosystem portfolio, we are continuing our commitment to putting the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) into the hands of millions around the world.”

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6: New and versatile AI experiences

The new Galaxy Z Fold6 (RM4,999–RM9,099) and Flip6 have opened the next frontier of Galaxy AI, leveraging their unique form factors that advance communication, productivity and creativity like never before.

When it comes to communication, easily understand someone in another language whether just by listening or having a conversation with Interpreter, making the most of the unique dual screen form factor.

Reply while on the move with Suggested replies, which recommends tailored responses to messages without even needing to open the device.

Stay productive with Composer, which generates emails and social posts based on just a few simple keywords, and Note Assist, which offers a new PDF overlay translation feature, as well as transcription of audio files.

Creativity is boosted with Photo Assist, a suite of AI-powered editing tools to create professional-grade content effortlessly. Plus, FlexCam, now supported by Auto Zoom, automatically frames up the perfect selfie all hands-free.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are the slimmest and lightest, as well as the most durable Z series ever. The display has been upgraded thanks to enhanced layers on the main screen, which not only offer durability, but also visibly improve the crease.

Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a new cover screen ratio, which also fits more naturally in the hand, while Galaxy Z Flip6 delivers a flagship-level camera experience, longer battery life and for the first time, a vapor chamber to maximise performance on-the-go.

Enhanced Galaxy Ecosystem powered by Galaxy AI

The newest additions to the Galaxy Watch line-up are central to Samsung’s vision for enhancing digital health and everyday wellness through Galaxy AI.

Galaxy Watch Ultra (RM3,399) and Galaxy Watch7 (RM1,299–RM1,599) allow tracking of advanced glycation end products for the first time for a better understanding of metabolic health, while a Dual-frequency GPS system tracks location more precisely than ever for workouts in any outdoor environment from busy cities to dusty trails.

Galaxy Buds3 series offers a sleek new blade design for a modern yet practical style, and with Canal Type for Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Open Type for Buds3, there is a pair to suit everybody regardless of their preference.

Ultra High Quality Audio delivers superb detail in every sound and with Super-Wideband Call feature, phone calls can also be heard in flawless quality even when in noisy environments.