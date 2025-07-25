Sanctuary of rest

IN feng shui, bedrooms are more than just spaces to sleep – they are sanctuaries of restoration, clarity and self-alignment. And yet, in many modern homes, subtle design decisions unknowingly inviting stress, restlessness and energetic disturbance.

Let us start with one of the most overlooked mistakes: a bed placed right beside the room door. At one glance, it may seem like a minor detail. The bed fits, the space flows, and there is still room to walk. But from a feng shui perspective, the position of the bed carries immense symbolic weight.

Sleeping beside the door – especially with the door opening towards your head – puts in what classical masters call a “startle zone”. It is the place of least protection. The door is a dynamic passage of energy, and being too close to it means you are sleeping in the rush of activity, noise and unseen movement. This can lead to light, disturbed sleep, a heightened sense of alertness and over times, feelings of vulnerability or even trust issues in relationships.

Now look across the room and you will see mistake number two: a work desk place in the same direction as the bedroom door.

This is more than poor layout – in feng shui, sitting at a desk aligned directly with a door is akin to energetically sitting in the path of an oncoming current. You are exposed, distracted and constantly pulled by unseen forces. It becomes difficult to concentrate. You may find yourself avoiding work, making impulsive decisions, or feeling unusually tense during long hours at the desk. The issue is not the work – it is the setup.