Sapporo brews in Malaysia

HAILING from the land of the rising sun, Sapporo Premium Beer is now available in Malaysia. Consumers are invited to experience and revel in the spirit of Sapporo, where tradition and craftsmanship meet modernisation.

Reinvented with pioneering Japanese craftmanship, bold ingenuity and with the finest malt and hops, Sapporo offers a crisp, refreshing lager beer with a balanced taste. Now brewed locally, consumers can delight in a fresh Sapporo brew, delivering quality and authenticity from the first sip to the last drop.

Carlsberg Malaysia marketing director Olga Pulyaeva said Sapporo represents a distinct brewing philosophy that honours both tradition and innovation. “Its introduction to Malaysia aligns with Carlsberg Malaysia’s strategy of accelerating our premium portfolio.