Sapporo brews in Malaysia

HAILING from the land of the rising sun, Sapporo Premium Beer is now available in Malaysia. Consumers are invited to experience and revel in the spirit of Sapporo, where tradition and craftsmanship meet modernisation.
Reinvented with pioneering Japanese craftmanship, bold ingenuity and with the finest malt and hops, Sapporo offers a crisp, refreshing lager beer with a balanced taste. Now brewed locally, consumers can delight in a fresh Sapporo brew, delivering quality and authenticity from the first sip to the last drop.
Carlsberg Malaysia marketing director Olga Pulyaeva said Sapporo represents a distinct brewing philosophy that honours both tradition and innovation. “Its introduction to Malaysia aligns with Carlsberg Malaysia’s strategy of accelerating our premium portfolio.
By offering consumers a range of quality brews, we are able to cater to diverse preferences and complement any occasion. Whether it is enjoying a crisp and refreshing beer with friends after work or savouring it with a meal, Sapporo is surely to be appreciated by those seeking for a high-quality experience inspired by Japan.”
Now available in draught, 320ml cans and 325ml bottles as well as 640ml quart bottles, beer connoisseurs can enjoy the finely crafted brew anytime, anywhere by picking up a takeaway pack from the nearest quality grocer or visiting serving establishments.