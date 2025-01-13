Scenic sprints

Explore breathtaking views while keeping fit

MALAYSIA is home to diverse landscapes that offer picturesque jogging trails, ideal for those seeking a workout immersed in nature. Here are nine scenic jogging trails in Malaysia to inspire your next outdoor adventure. Perdana Botanical Gardens, Kuala Lumpur Nestled in the heart of the city, Perdana Botanical Gardens (formerly Lake Gardens) is a serene escape from the bustling urban environment. The lush greenery, scenic lake views and well-paved paths make it ideal for joggers of all levels. Early morning runs offer a peaceful atmosphere, complemented by the chirping of birds and the occasional sight of monitor lizards. With a distance of 4km around the main areas, it is ideal for a quick and rejuvenating jog.

Bukit Kiara Park, Kuala Lumpur For those looking for a more challenging trail, Bukit Kiara Park offers forest paths with gentle inclines and declines. Located near Taman Tun Dr Ismail, the park provides a mix of paved and dirt trails that stretch for over 10km. It is popular among nature enthusiasts for its refreshing greenery and cool shade. The uphill sections reward joggers with breathtaking panoramic views, making the effort worthwhile.

Taman Botani Negara, Shah Alam Taman Botani Negara, also known as the Shah Alam National Botanical Park, is a sprawling area with trails that wind through tropical rainforests, orchards and a man-made lake. Spanning 1,295ha, the park’s jogging routes vary in difficulty, catering to beginners and experienced runners. Highlights include the lush Canopy Walkway and the Skytrex Adventure course, which offer unique experiences

post-jog.

Tanjung Aru Beach, Kota Kinabalu Jogging along Tanjung Aru Beach in Sabah is a feast for the senses. The golden sandy shoreline, swaying palm trees and the soothing sound of waves create a beautiful backdrop for an energising run. Stretching for about 2km, this flat path is ideal for leisurely jogs while soaking in stunning sunset views. Finish your workout with a refreshing coconut drink from one of the nearby stalls.

Penang Hill Heritage Trail, Penang This trail combines fitness with a dash of history and adventure. Starting at the Penang Hill Lower Station, joggers can follow the Heritage Trail that ascends the hill. The trail is moderately challenging, with steep sections offering a good cardio workout. Along the way,

you will encounter colonial-era bungalows, a variety of flora and sweeping views of Georgetown and the Malacca Strait. If the climb feels too demanding, you can always opt for the funicular train back down.

Desa Park City, Kuala Lumpur Desa Park City’s Central Park is a favourite among urban joggers. The 9-foot-wide jogging track encircles a man-made lake, surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens. Its pet-friendly environment attracts dog owners while the well-lit paths make it a safe choice for evening jogs. The vibrant community vibe and convenient amenities, such as nearby cafes, make this spot a standout for city dwellers.

Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM), Kepong For nature enthusiasts, FRIM in Kepong offers an immersive jogging experience amidst one of Malaysia’s best preserved rainforests. The trails, such as the popular Rover Track, take you through towering trees, dense foliage and occasional clearings that let in sunlight. With paths of varying difficulty, from paved walkways to dirt trails, FRIM caters to casual joggers and seasoned runners looking for a challenge. Highlights include the serene waterfalls and a canopy walk that offers breathtaking treetop views after your run.

Kepong Metropolitan Park, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Metropolitan Park is a favourite for city joggers who enjoy a mix of open skies and green spaces. The park’s 3.5km jogging trail loops around a sprawling lake, offering scenic views and a refreshing breeze throughout the route. The flat and well-maintained path makes it accessible for beginners and families while advanced runners can extend their workout with multiple laps. On weekends, the park comes alive with colourful kites soaring in the sky, adding a touch of vibrancy to your jogging session.