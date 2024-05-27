Select songs for AR Rahman’s concert in KL

Fans of AR Rahman can now select their favourite songs for the Indian singer’s Kuala Lumpur concert, set to take place on July 27 at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil.

Star Planet is introducing a “Songs Vote” initiative, giving fans the opportunity to choose up to 40 tracks from AR’s extensive collection of over 300 hits. This initiative not only allows fans to actively engage and provide input into the concert setlist but also allows fans to craft a unique musical journey.

AR will deliver a specially curated performance, tailored just for fans. The song selection process is open to all ticket holders and will be facilitated through a dedicated online form available at Star Planet’s website.

Not a stranger to performing in Malaysia, AR is set to deliver an unforgettable performance this time around. The concert will feature a fusion of music genres with hit songs from the 1990s to the 2000s presented by AR and an ensemble of performers. Tickets are priced from RM98.

With a career spanning over three decades, AR has garnered global acclaim for his contributions to music and has earned accolades from the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, and Golden Globe Awards.