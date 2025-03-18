Check out these Malaysian locales that were turned into blockbuster movie settings

International filmmakers have been utilising our heritage and landmarks as movie sets.

LIGHTS, camera... action! Over the years, international filmmakers have been increasingly frequent visitors to Malaysia, utilising our natural landscapes, heritage and modern buildings as set locations for movies. So if you are looking for a holiday within the country, here are some film locations that may capture your fancy.

Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion aka The Blue Mansion @ Penang Crazy Rich Asians may have been based in Singapore, but the 2018 film adaptation was filmed in Malaysia with many of the movie’s crucial scenes were shot throughout the country. One of them was at the Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion, where the scene between the movie’s protagonist Rachel and her fiance’s mother Eleanor was filmed. This scene plays a significant role in the movie as it is when Rachel finally stands up to Eleanor. The building served as the ideal backdrop, complementing the emotional intensity of the scene. Its heritage and elegant designs such as its feng shui elements and antique treasures worked well to highlight the cultural tension between the two.

Merdeka 118 @ Kuala Lumpur Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts features a talented ensemble cast including Academy Award-nominated actors Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan. But apart from them, the upcoming superhero flick will feature several parts of Kuala Lumpur. From the trailer itself, fans will notice shots of the Menara HSBC South Tower in Lebuh Ampang exploding while Pugh’s character casually strolls away. Merdeka 118 is also said to make an appearance. Last June, Pugh alluded to filming a scene at the building in an interview. When asked about the biggest stunt she performed, the 28-year-old answered: “Jumping off the second tallest building in the world.” The Merdeka 118 stands at 678.9m tall, coming in second after Dubai’s Burj Khalifa at 828m.

Kellie’s Castle @ Perak While the 1999 movie Anna and the King was based on the late King Mongkut of Thailand, it was mostly filmed in Malaysia with Kellie’s Castle in Ipoh hosting the cast. This was due to the Thailand government, who found the plot historically erroneous and offensive to the Thai royal family as the portrayal of King Mongkut was inaccurate. As such, production was prohibited from proceeding in Thailand. Penang, Ipoh and Langkawi instead had the privilege of hosting the cast. Kellie’s Castle in Ipoh was among them. Scenes between Jodie Foster and Chow Yun-fat were filmed there. Upon its release, the movie not only grossed over US$114 million (RM505 million) but also scored two Academy Awards nominations. Fans looking to experience the castle’s ambience first-hand can head over to Ipoh with the venue opening from 9.30am to 6pm daily.

Batu Caves @ Selangor In 2015, Indian superstar Rajinikanth caused a frenzy among local fans as he was spotted across Malaysia. The 74-year-old was in the country to shoot his action-drama film Kabali. The principal photography mainly took place at Batu Caves, where Rajinikanth shot several of the film’s action sequences there. This brought significant attention to Malaysian locations and it resulted in a collaboration between Tourism Malaysia and AirTravel Enterprises India Limited (ATE), coming up with a travel package to attract Indian tourists to Malaysia. “Tourism Malaysia and ATE want Indian travellers to come and experience personally the prominent places the star chose for his movie shooting, instead of just watching the places on the screen,” said Tourism Malaysia South India director Noor Azman Samsudin. For RM1,500 per person, Indian nationals could visit all the featured locations throughout their four-day and three-night stay.

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur About 80% of Jay Chou’s 2012 action film The Viral Factor was shot in various locations in Kuala Lumpur. Director Dante Lam reportedly spent over RM70,000 on apartment rentals to ensure the cast was comfortable during their time here. Additional costs were spent on props such as airplanes, tanks and securing filming locations. Pavilion Kuala Lumpur shopping mall was among the chosen spots. The mall’s parking entrance can be seen in one of the film’s action sequences, as a car is blown upside down in front of the entrance.