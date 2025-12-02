CANADIAN singer Elijah Woods will make his return to KL on Aug 9, taking over Zepp KL with his Give Me The Sunlight tour, bringing his hits and new tracks to the stage for one night only.
Fans can expect a performance that combines electrifying live music and intimate acoustic moments. The tour promises to be an exploration of light, love and life, weaving together a compelling narrative through each song.
Mastercard cardholders in KL have special access to presale tickets from Feb 19 until Feb 20. Live Nation members can secure tickets during the website presale on Feb 20. Tickets for the general public will be available on Feb 21.
Hailing from Toronto and now based in Los Angeles, Woods is a multifaceted pop artiste, singer-songwriter, producer and recording engineer. Renowned for his melodic alternative-pop sound, heartfelt lyrics and crisp production, his music has made its way into everyone’s playlists.
Woods has four Juno Award nominations and he has released five EPs as well as numerous singles over the past three years, including Elijah Would!, Hey There Elijah and Silver Lining in 2024.