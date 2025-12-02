Canadian pop artiste will perform one night only on Aug 9

This is Woods’s second gig in KL. – PIC FROM INSTAGRAM @ELIJAHWOODSMUSIC

CANADIAN singer Elijah Woods will make his return to KL on Aug 9, taking over Zepp KL with his Give Me The Sunlight tour, bringing his hits and new tracks to the stage for one night only. Fans can expect a performance that combines electrifying live music and intimate acoustic moments. The tour promises to be an exploration of light, love and life, weaving together a compelling narrative through each song.

