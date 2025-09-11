SK magic Malaysia rebrands to SK intellix Malaysia, marking new era of AI-powered wellness, sustainability

SK MAGIC MALAYSIA has rebranded as SK intellix Malaysia, transforming from a home appliance provider into an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered wellness platform company.

This rebrand reflects the brand’s broader vision, extending beyond environmental appliances to encompass intelligent technology, ongoing innovation and enhanced customer wellness.

The new name “intellix” combines “intelligent”, representing AI-driven smartness, with “X”, symbolising limitless progress in redefining wellness. With this identity, SK intellix Malaysia is committed to delivering AI-personalised solutions, customer experiences and health-forward innovations, such as its Health & Water category.

By building a collaborative and open tech ecosystem, SK intellix Malaysia aims to strengthen its role as a trusted wellness and lifestyle brand in Malaysia.

“Our rebrand to SK intellix Malaysia is more than a name change – it marks a new era for us as a company. We are evolving from a home appliance business into an AI-powered wellness platform that puts health, sustainability and innovation at the core. This new identity sets the foundation for all our future initiatives, from AI-driven personalised solutions for consumers to deeper commitments in ESG,” said SK intellix Malaysia managing director Andy Kim.

Strengthening commitment to ESG and circular economy

Building on this new direction, SK intellix Malaysia, a subsidiary of SK Group in South Korea, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corp (SWCorp), supported by the Korea Environment Corp (K-Eco). The collaboration supports Malaysia’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework under the Circular Economy Blueprint for Solid Waste, launched by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming on Aug 6 last year.

This partnership positions SK intellix Malaysia as a benchmark for sustainable waste and resource management in Malaysia. The company has also been appointed as a member of the Joint Committee of the National Circular Economy Council (NCEC), recognising its leadership in embedding ESG principles across the product lifecycle — from design and manufacturing to end-of-life recovery.

A trilateral MoU is also being prepared between SWCorp, K-Eco and SK intellix Malaysia to strengthen regional cooperation and industry best practices in waste management.

“At SK intellix Malaysia, sustainability isn’t just a buzzword – it’s something we embed into every stage of our operations. Through this collaboration with SWCorp and K-Eco, we’re taking a concrete step to support Malaysia’s circular economy goals and lead by example in responsible waste management. We believe that real impact starts with accountability, and we play a role in shaping a more sustainable future for the country,” added Kim.

Pioneering future of sustainable innovation

SK intellix Malaysia has been invited to present at the upcoming NCEC event next month. During the session, the company will share its circular economy strategies, ESG milestones and measurable environmental outcomes, further solidifying its position as a sustainability leader in the home appliance industry.

This partnership with SWCorp and K-Eco marks a meaningful step towards building a more resilient and sustainable Malaysia. By embracing circular economy principles and taking accountability through EPR, SK intellix Malaysia is helping to drive industry growth that is both environmentally responsible and socially conscious, paving the way for innovation that benefits people, businesses and the planet.