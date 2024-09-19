Smart tips to reduce energy consumption of air-conditioners

WITH heatwaves now seemingly hotter and longer, air-conditioners are being made to work overtime and this has led to higher utility bills. This is at a time when Malaysians from all walks of life are looking for ways to control spiralling costs of living.

Below are some useful tips on how to keep a home air-conditioner working to its maximum potential, while reducing energy consumption.

Do not drop temperature settings too low

A common practice among Malaysians is to set the air-conditioner’s temperature to its lowest possible setting with the blower on full blast. The thinking is that this will cool the place in double quick time, thus saving on electricity. This could not be further from the truth as the air-conditioner has to work extra hard to reach and maintain the lowest temperature. It is recommended that for Malaysian climate, the optimum setting should be between 23–25°C for energy efficiency and to avoid making the surroundings feel like an igloo.

Perform regular cleaning of filter and air-conditioner

An air-conditioner is more than just a cooling unit. It has a big role in the quality of air the occupants breathe. To avoid the air-conditioner spewing stale and dank-smelling air, perform regular cleaning of the unit. This should be done at least twice a year while the filter should be cleaned weekly, especially for high usage air-conditioners.

Keep cool space sealed

Easiest and simplest tip to save on electricity bills is to ensure the space that the air-conditioner is cooling is properly sealed. This means keeping doors and windows shut to avoid the air-conditioner from working overtime.