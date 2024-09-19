Smart tips to reduce energy consumption of air-conditioners

WITH heatwaves now seemingly hotter and longer, air-conditioners are being made to work overtime and this has led to higher utility bills. This is at a time when Malaysians from all walks of life are looking for ways to control spiralling costs of living.
Below are some useful tips on how to keep a home air-conditioner working to its maximum potential, while reducing energy consumption.
Do not drop temperature settings too low
A common practice among Malaysians is to set the air-conditioner’s temperature to its lowest possible setting with the blower on full blast. The thinking is that this will cool the place in double quick time, thus saving on electricity. This could not be further from the truth as the air-conditioner has to work extra hard to reach and maintain the lowest temperature. It is recommended that for Malaysian climate, the optimum setting should be between 23–25°C for energy efficiency and to avoid making the surroundings feel like an igloo.
Perform regular cleaning of filter and air-conditioner
An air-conditioner is more than just a cooling unit. It has a big role in the quality of air the occupants breathe. To avoid the air-conditioner spewing stale and dank-smelling air, perform regular cleaning of the unit. This should be done at least twice a year while the filter should be cleaned weekly, especially for high usage air-conditioners.
Keep cool space sealed
Easiest and simplest tip to save on electricity bills is to ensure the space that the air-conditioner is cooling is properly sealed. This means keeping doors and windows shut to avoid the air-conditioner from working overtime.
Utilise Smart functions
The Go Daikin App effectively turns a mobile phone into a remote control, providing home owners with flexibility and convenience. Forgot to turn off the air-conditioner before leaving? No problem. Need to switch on to cool a room before arriving home? Done. A modern convenience designed to help lower energy consumption with smart and effective usage of an air-conditioner.
Choose inverter air-conditioner for maximum energy savings
Inverter air-condioners allow the compressor to operate at a consistent speed after reaching the set room temperature to achieve the power saving function. Daikin’s FTKE Entro R32 utilises the latest energy-saving inverter.
Daikin’s FTKE inverter model – Your smarter choice:
○ Econo mode
Designed to ensure maximum efficiency, this unique feature will ensure Daikin air-conditioners are not only highly effective but also economical to run.
○ Outdoor PCB protection (Lizard Guard)
This is an expense that no one wants to encounter – busted air-conditioners due to wayward bugs, insects and reptiles. Daikin units prevent this by installing a “Lizard Guard” protective feature for outdoor units, safeguarding damage to the inverter board and other essential components.
* Only available for 1HP model.
○ Gin-ion Blue Filter
Post-pandemic, everyone is more attuned to the need for virus- and bacteria-free environments. Daikin air-conditioners feature the unique Gin-ion filters, which efficiently draws viruses onto its surface and decomposes up to 99.9% in two hours. This filter can deactivate bacteria and inhibit fungal growth on its surface to improve the quality of indoor air for a healthier lifestyle, allowing for peace of mind.
These are some methods you can implement to lessen the burden of high energy bills, with Daikin offering a plethora of unique features that make it the smart choice.