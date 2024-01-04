Something for everyone

Acer aims to please wide base of users with latest range of products

ACER Malaysia has recently unveiled a comprehensive lineup of monitors and gaming devices, catering to a wide range of user needs. Here is a breakdown of their latest offerings. Portable productivity The Acer PM161Q B is a slim and portable display solution designed for professionals who are frequently on the move. It features a USB Type-C single-cable connection and a 15.6” FHD IPS panel, offering versatility and productivity enhancement. Priced at RM459, it is an ideal choice for multitasking professionals. Everyday excellence

The Acer SA2 series is tailored for both home and office use, offering exceptional visuals and ergonomic comfort. Available in sizes ranging from 27” to 31.5” with resolutions up to 4K, these monitors ensure sharp and vibrant imagery. With features like ZeroFrame design and Acer VisionCare technology, they provide a comfortable viewing experience for extended periods, starting at RM629. Gaming glory

The Acer Nitro VG2 series targets gamers looking for immersive gameplay experiences. Models like the VG272K V3 and VG272U W2 boast IPS panels with resolutions up to 4K and WQHD, respectively, delivering true-to-life colours and smooth performance.

With refresh rates up to 240Hz and Acer’s BlueLightShield Pro technology, these monitors offer competitive gaming performance starting at RM1,199. Powerhouse performance

Acer offers the Predator Helios and Nitro series laptops and desktops for gaming enthusiasts and performance seekers. Equipped with the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, these devices deliver unmatched power and performance.