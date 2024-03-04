Song Ha-yoon rediscovers love for acting

IN a recent interview and pictorial spread for a magazine, Song Ha-yoon provided insights into her experience working on the widely acclaimed drama Marry My Husband.

Renowned for her standout performance as the cunning antagonist Jung Soo-min in the hugely successful series, Song garnered widespread praise and emerged as the most buzzed-about actor during the show’s final week on air.

Going deep into the intricate layers of her character, Song expressed a deep understanding of Jung’s twisted psyche, acknowledging the underlying motivations behind her dark and envious demeanour. She suggested that while many could empathise with Jung’s inner turmoil, they ultimately opt against succumbing to such destructive desires in their own lives.

Reflecting on her artistic journey, Song revealed that her involvement in the drama reaffirmed her profound love for acting. Despite her extensive two-decade-long tenure in the industry, the experience provided her with newfound certainty and reignited her passion for her craft.

Furthermore, the actress contemplated the notion of success and fulfilment in her career, noting a shift in perspective. She emphasised that the true essence of the “flower path” lies not merely in external recognition or accolades but rather in the day-to-day joys and triumphs amidst the challenges encountered along the way.