Spreading positivity through small acts of kindness

Entrepreneur Luo Weihong, who specialises in health and beauty products, uploads at least four to five short videos on the TikTok platform every day to encourage himself to do good deeds daily and spread positive energy to the public.

The 30-year-old Luo believes in the power of small acts of kindness. Whether it is giving a smartphone to an elderly woman on the street, playing a fun game with a stranger and offering rewards, or paying for someone’s shopping in a mall, these acts of kindness bring warmth, care, unexpected joy and happiness to what could be a cold word.

Through his videos capturing everyday life, Luo not only finds joy in the mundane but also discovers the true nature of humanity.

He believes that the five aspects of human nature — greed, anger, ignorance, doubt and commonality — are all revealed in his short videos.

Luo’s videos have accumulated over 205,400 followers and more than 560,400 likes since he started sharing them a few years ago.

Despite the high number of followers and views, Luo remains humble, expressing his desire to influence more people to do good deeds and accumulate virtue, using his limited life to create infinite blessings. Although these deeds may seem trivial, they warm hearts bit by bit.