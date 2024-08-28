Stayc unveils debut album Metamorphic

K-POP sensation Stayc has finally released its debut full-length album Metamorphic. After a month of teasers on social media, featuring the members in striking leopard patterns with black-and-white tones, the album has arrived.

Metamorphic marks the group’s first new music in 11 months, following the release of its third mini-album Teenfresh last August. The album’s title signifies change, reflecting Stayc’s growth since its debut four years ago. Produced by Black Eyed Pilseung (B.E.P.), this first studio album captures the group’s evolution and musical development.

Known for its vibrant energy and unique style under the Teenfresh genre, Stayc expands its musical spectrum with tracks that embody confident coolness and new narratives.

The album features 14 tracks, including Twenty, 1 Thing, Give It 2 Me, Let Me Know, Nada, Beauty Bomb, Gummy Bear, Flexing On My Ex and Trouble Maker. Additionally, it includes unit songs such as Find by Sieun, Seeun and J, Fakin by Sumin and Yoon, ISA’s solo track Roses, and the fan song Stay With Me, written by all the members. The members’ active participation in songwriting as well as unit and solo tracks shows the band’s musical growth and transformation.

The title track Cheeky Icy Thang is a cool song with a hot attitude, evoking a confident runway strut on a sizzling summer street and captures Stayc’s diverse charms. High Up Entertainment’s B.E.P. contributed to the writing and composition, further expanding Stayc’s musical palette.

Previously, Stayc achieved hits, with songs such as Teddy Bear and Bubble, and completed its world tour Teenfresh in March, solidifying the group’s popularity in Asia, North America and Europe.