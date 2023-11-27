ROCKSTEADY Games is once again trying to drum up excitement over the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was announced all the way back in 2020 and then postponed multiple times to a release date early next year.

In a new behind-the-scenes developer video available on YouTube, Rocksteady goes over the game’s narrative, the scale of the game’s map set in Metropolis and how the four playable villains have their own ways of navigating the city.

The video also displayed some of the differences between the characters, such as Harley Quinn’s speed and flexibility providing a different experience compared to Deadshot, who is a little slower and uses a jetpack for omnidirectional mobility.

Rocksteady also stressed that the game is indeed part of the Batman: Arkham games universe.

A glaring aspect that the developer did not cover, at least in this first video, is how the live-service part of Suicide Squad plays out, which still stands as the most controversial element of the game.