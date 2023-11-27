ROCKSTEADY Games is once again trying to drum up excitement over the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was announced all the way back in 2020 and then postponed multiple times to a release date early next year.
In a new behind-the-scenes developer video available on YouTube, Rocksteady goes over the game’s narrative, the scale of the game’s map set in Metropolis and how the four playable villains have their own ways of navigating the city.
The video also displayed some of the differences between the characters, such as Harley Quinn’s speed and flexibility providing a different experience compared to Deadshot, who is a little slower and uses a jetpack for omnidirectional mobility.
Rocksteady also stressed that the game is indeed part of the Batman: Arkham games universe.
A glaring aspect that the developer did not cover, at least in this first video, is how the live-service part of Suicide Squad plays out, which still stands as the most controversial element of the game.
Earlier this year, a screenshot from the game leaked, revealing that Suicide Squad will have battle passes, which, for those that do not know, means that the game will provide additional, exclusive content through a tiered system of unlocks that rewards players that pay extra for it.
These include anything from weapon cosmetics to costumes and, sometimes, items that give an unfair advantage to players.
After the leak, Rocksteady tried to divert attention by releasing the first gameplay footage from the game, which opened a different can of worms.
Suicide Squad looked like any generic online shooting game on the market, which was a far cry from how the Batman: Arkham games were. After a few months of outrage by fans and critics, the developer postponed the game’s release from May this year to February next year.
According to Kotaku, in a new press release that surfaced with the developer video, Suicide Squad will retain its battle pass (free and paid tiers), but the game’s seasonal updates will be free with new characters.
The game is currently scheduled for a Feb 2 release next year on the PlayStation 5, Xbox One Series X/S and PC.