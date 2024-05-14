Super Junior 2024 'Halftime' tour hits KL in August

KOREAN boy band Super Junior, which is celebrating their 19th anniversary this year, has announced their “2024 Super Junior Asia Tour” with a concert in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 3, 2024.

Organised by iMe, the concert will be held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. Tickets, divided into seven categories, are priced from RM398 to RM998.

After a year of individual and subunit schedules after their “Super Show 9: Road“ world tour, Super Junior is returning with a full group schedule starting with their Asia tour in June at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

The “2024 Super Junior Asia Tour“ will take them to cities like Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Hong Kong and Jakarta.

SM Entertainment revealed that this tour is an extension of Super Junior’s long-running “Super Show“ concert series since 2008, promising new concepts and performances from the members.