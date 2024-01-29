Superman game that never was

CONTRARY to what others have reported and a widely held belief by fans, there was never a Superman game in production by developer Rocksteady Studios prior to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

According to Bloomberg, sources familiar with the studio have claimed that following the release of Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015, Rocksteady only worked on two games.

One was Arkham VR and the other was an “unannounced multiplayer game set in an original franchise”. For Kill the Justice League, the project’s initial iteration came from another developer, WB Games Montreal, the studio behind Batman: Arkham Origins and Gotham Knights.

In 2016, the latter studio’s Suicide Squad game was cancelled, with the project then being offered to Rocksteady. Kill the Justice League was then conceived a year later.

As such, it is not hard to imagine that Rocksteady’s unannounced multiplayer game might have morphed into the live-service multiplayer shooter that is Kill the Justice League.

The news may not make fans happy, as they have been clamouring for a Superman game by Rocksteady with the same gameplay and aesthetics as their Batman: Arkham games.

A reality where there was never a Superman game and it was always a generic shooter that looked like a mobile game will be a hard pill to swallow.

The almost seven-year development cycle for the game, along with its multiple delays, will draw to a close when it launches on Feb 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.