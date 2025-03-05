Elizabeth Tan on starring in Malaysia’s first battle royale film Wantugo

Tan says her movie role is something new and challenging for her. — PIC COURTESY OF XENO ENTERTAINMENT

Elizabeth Tan Su Mei has frequently played police officers in local movies and dramas. Be it her role in Sheriff: Narco Integrity or Special Force: Anarchy, the 31-year-old Kuala Lumpur native’s filmography mostly consists of “masculine” police characters. But Tan is switching things up with her role in the upcoming film Wantugo. Slated for release sometime this year, the actress-singer will star alongside actors Meerqeen, Zul Ariffin and Daiyan Trisha in the first local battle royale film. The battle royale genre centres around a select group of people who are forced to kill one another for their own survival. Wantugo will be no different as the film follows a group of friends known as “The Clique”, who find themselves unwitting participants in a deadly game.

Under the watchful eye of a mysterious game master, they must navigate through three game stages, where only the last survivor will earn their freedom. As the stakes escalate, the group discovers that these games are intricately connected to their shared past involving their former college friend Luqman, sparking tensions in the group. Tan’s character Isabelle is one of the group’s members. In an interview with theSun, she dishes on her role and experience shooting the film. Why did you agree to get on board? Malaysia has not done a movie like this before. Korea has done it quite a few times, Hollywood as well. But Malaysia has never had a movie in the death game genre. So, it is quite interesting. It is fun and it has been fun shooting it. I hope audiences will enjoy watching it.

What can you say about Isabelle? She is actually five months pregnant and she has always dreamt of becoming a mother. So, she is protective of her baby and herself. Most of the characters I played before were police officers. I was masculine for the roles. But now, I get to be feminine. I changed my voice tone. I spoke in a higher tone, a more feminine range. I am also playing a pregnant woman for the first time. That is what I like about playing this character. It was challenging for me because it was something new. I hope I gave justice to the role. If you could switch characters, who would you want to play? No, I would not want to get into other characters. I love my character Isabelle. She is a good character to play with.