Eco-decor transformations for this festive season

Real potted trees as Christmas trees allow sustainability for future uses. – ALL PICS BY FREEPIK

HOLIDAY seasons are typically a season of joy, celebration and unfortunately, excessive waste. This year, transform the approach to Christmas decorations by embracing environmentally-friendly options that are both beautiful and kind to the planet. From natural materials to upcycled creations, these sustainable decor ideas will help create a magical Christmas atmosphere while reducing the environmental footprint. Natural greenery decor Skip the artificial garlands and embrace nature’s beauty. Use locally sourced pine branches and evergreen clippings to create stunning wreaths, table centrepieces and mantel decorations. These natural elements not only look elegant but are completely biodegradable and can be composted after the holidays. Forage responsibly from your own garden or local parks, or purchase from sustainable local nurseries.

Upcycled ornament magic Transform discarded materials into unique tree decorations. Mason jar lids, vintage buttons, wine corks and old sheet music can be re-purposed into charming ornaments. Collect fabric scraps, wooden discs and other craft materials to create personalised decorations that tell a story. Children can participate in ornament-making, turning it into a fun family activity that teaches creativity and sustainability. Greener lighting solutions Replace traditional string lights with LED alternatives that consume significantly less energy. Solar-powered outdoor lights and battery-operated LED candles provide warm, inviting illumination without increasing carbon footprint. Look for lights made from recycled materials or those produced by companies with strong environmental commitments. Sustainable wrapping alternatives Traditional wrapping paper creates massive amounts of waste during the holidays. Opt for reusable fabric wraps, such as the Japanese furoshiki technique, recycled brown paper decorated with natural elements or decorative tea towels that become part of the gift. Fabric gift bags can be reused for multiple years, reducing annual packaging waste.

Living Christmas tree Unlike Western countries, the Christmas trees used by those celebrating the festivities are often artificial and leave a carbon footprint from its production. Instead of the latter, opt for potted living trees that can be replanted after December. Consider purchasing smaller potted evergreen to decorate and later plant in the garden, or seek out nurseries that offer rental programmes for live trees. This approach provides a long-term environmental benefit and creates a meaningful holiday tradition. Handcrafted natural decorations Instead of the typical plastic decorations, create your own using pinecones, dried citrus slices, cinnamon sticks and other natural ingredients. Dehydrated orange slices strung together make beautiful garlands, while pinecones can be painted or left natural for rustic ornaments. These decorations are biodegradable, chemical-free and can often be composted after the holidays. Vintage, secondhand decor Explore thrift stores, antique shops, and online marketplaces for unique vintage Christmas decorations. Secondhand ornaments and decor not only reduce demand for new manufacturing but also add character and history to your holiday styling. Vintage glass baubles, ceramic figurines and classic candle holders can create a timeless, sustainable aesthetic.