THE latest releases from leading manufacturers showcase groundbreaking advances being made in display technology and artificial intelligence (AI) integration for tablet technology. These new devices push boundaries with paper-like screens that minimise glare and enhance the reading experience while powerful AI features transform everything from note-taking to photo editing.
From premium ultra-thin models to budget-friendly options, these tablets redefine what is possible in portable computing, offering enhanced productivity tools and immersive entertainment capabilities.
Oppo
The recently announced ultra-thin Oppo Pad 3 Matte Display Edition is the latest in the company’s growing suite of AI-powered tech.
With an ultra-thin design, the tablet stands out at just 6.29mm at its thickest point, making it Oppo’s thinnest yet. At its core is the company’s first nano-texture Anti-Reflective Matte Display, which provides a paper-like experience ideal for reading, writing and sketching.
Utilising advanced nano-level anti-reflective etching technology, the display minimises glare by up to 97%, transforming harsh light into gentle reflections for optimal visibility, even under direct sunlight.
The tablet also has hardware with an in-built solution for low blue light that received the TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 3.0 Certification and TUV Rheinland Reflection Free Certification.
Inside, it is powered by the strong 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 platform that provides a seamless experience across work, gaming and entertainment. Fine-tuned and optimised by MediaTek and Oppo, the chipset integrates the APU 780 AI processor that achieves 3.3× higher AI performance and 8× faster generative AI operations.
The AI capabilities do not end there as the Oppo Pad 3 Matte Display Edition also elevates productivity with a suite of AI-powered tools such as Document Summary, AI Rewrite and Document Translation.
Furthermore, the upgraded AI Toolbox 2.0 provides system-level AI support, offering real-time summaries, translations and custom AI replies in key scenarios such as social networking, reading and office tasks.
Meanwhile, AI Assistant for Notes intelligently transforms fragmented thoughts in the Notes app into polished, structured content with features such as formatting, continuation and tailored stylistic adjustments.
For multitaskers, the Boundless View feature allows up to three split-screen apps to run simultaneously, maximising efficiency and productivity. It supports various layouts like three-way vertical or two-up-one-down splits, enabling smooth file drag-and-drop, cross-checking information and effortless app switching with a swipe.
For photography, the AI Photo Remaster feature transforms low-quality snapshots into polished, high-quality images, enhancing clarity, fixing blur and removing reflections or distractions effortlessly.
On the audio front, Holo Audio 2.0 supports up to 12 sound objects playing independently, creating a concert-like experience. Combined with Hi-Res Audio certification for wired and wireless setups, the tablet guarantees a superior, immersive listening experience.
Infinix
Its first tablet series, Infinix’s XPad 4G is a powerful budget tablet for students, young professionals, content creators and entertainment enthusiasts looking for performance at an affordable rate.
Powered by the Helio G99 processor, along with an 11-inch FHD+ display and Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad speakers, the XPad 4G is expected to elevate users experience — be it through music, films or games.
Designed for users on the go, the new tablet is a blend of performance and portability with its slim and lightweight design, while the 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity options ensure uninterrupted access to online content, entertainment and productivity tools no matter where the users are.
Powered by a 7000mAh battery, the XPad 4G can withstand an entire day of use without recharging, whether it is streaming, working or gaming. For added versatility, Infinix also offers a dedicated keyboard for the tablet.
Keeping up with modern standards, the tablet also has AI-integration through Folax AI, which helps personalise user experience by offering smart directions, answering questions and helping with navigation.
In addition, the XPad 4G also transforms in-car entertainment and functionality by offering a hands-free, safe and seamless driving experience. Folax AI acts as a co-pilot, managing navigation, handling calls and providing real-time updates so that users can stay focused on the road.
Huawei
Designed to provide an experience equivalent to using a PC, the new MatePad Pro 12.2 is made to improve work commitments, school assignments and creative projects.
Featuring advanced multitasking capabilities, such as video editing while conducting research for a project or handling work emails and drafting a presentation at the same time, the tablet provides a PC-like experience while having the added positives of being portable and convenient.
The Glide Keyboard also addresses common issues when it comes to tables, such as the lack of a dedicated stylus storage and charging, as the keyboard design includes a 2-in-1 stylus and storage for Huawei’s M-Pencil 3rd Gen that pairs automatically with the tablet and charges while stored.
Productivity is further enhanced with its office suite, the WPS Office that gives the tablet an interface and editing tools equivalent to a PC. Bringing it all together is the tablet’s Tandem Oled PaperMatte display, which delivers users vibrant colours and clarity for anything the MatePad Pro 12.2 is used for, from streaming to reading.
The tech behind the display extends its lifespan significantly while optimising energy efficiency by 33% to ensure clear display even when used under direct sunlight.