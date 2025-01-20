THE latest releases from leading manufacturers showcase groundbreaking advances being made in display technology and artificial intelligence (AI) integration for tablet technology. These new devices push boundaries with paper-like screens that minimise glare and enhance the reading experience while powerful AI features transform everything from note-taking to photo editing.

From premium ultra-thin models to budget-friendly options, these tablets redefine what is possible in portable computing, offering enhanced productivity tools and immersive entertainment capabilities.

Oppo

The recently announced ultra-thin Oppo Pad 3 Matte Display Edition is the latest in the company’s growing suite of AI-powered tech.

With an ultra-thin design, the tablet stands out at just 6.29mm at its thickest point, making it Oppo’s thinnest yet. At its core is the company’s first nano-texture Anti-Reflective Matte Display, which provides a paper-like experience ideal for reading, writing and sketching.

Utilising advanced nano-level anti-reflective etching technology, the display minimises glare by up to 97%, transforming harsh light into gentle reflections for optimal visibility, even under direct sunlight.

The tablet also has hardware with an in-built solution for low blue light that received the TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 3.0 Certification and TUV Rheinland Reflection Free Certification.

Inside, it is powered by the strong 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 platform that provides a seamless experience across work, gaming and entertainment. Fine-tuned and optimised by MediaTek and Oppo, the chipset integrates the APU 780 AI processor that achieves 3.3× higher AI performance and 8× faster generative AI operations.

The AI capabilities do not end there as the Oppo Pad 3 Matte Display Edition also elevates productivity with a suite of AI-powered tools such as Document Summary, AI Rewrite and Document Translation.

Furthermore, the upgraded AI Toolbox 2.0 provides system-level AI support, offering real-time summaries, translations and custom AI replies in key scenarios such as social networking, reading and office tasks.

Meanwhile, AI Assistant for Notes intelligently transforms fragmented thoughts in the Notes app into polished, structured content with features such as formatting, continuation and tailored stylistic adjustments.

For multitaskers, the Boundless View feature allows up to three split-screen apps to run simultaneously, maximising efficiency and productivity. It supports various layouts like three-way vertical or two-up-one-down splits, enabling smooth file drag-and-drop, cross-checking information and effortless app switching with a swipe.

For photography, the AI Photo Remaster feature transforms low-quality snapshots into polished, high-quality images, enhancing clarity, fixing blur and removing reflections or distractions effortlessly.

On the audio front, Holo Audio 2.0 supports up to 12 sound objects playing independently, creating a concert-like experience. Combined with Hi-Res Audio certification for wired and wireless setups, the tablet guarantees a superior, immersive listening experience.