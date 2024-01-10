Taeyang returns to Malaysia after seven years

K-POP star Taeyang is making his return to Malaysia this December, with a scheduled performance at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

As part of his Taeyang 2024 Tour (The Light Year), the concert will take place on Dec 7, marking his return after seven years since his 2017 White Night World Tour.

The singer, who is a member of Big Bang, established himself as a solo act in 2008, captivating fans with hits such as Eyes, Nose, Lips and Wedding Dress. His most recent single Vibe, featuring BTS’s Jimin, charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Organised by Live Nation Malaysia and Dream Factory Entertainment, ticket prices range from RM398 to RM898 and will be available for sale next Monday.