Taiwan International Balloon Festival takes flight in Taitung

THE 2024 Taiwan International Balloon Festival is offering a 45-day tethered balloon ride experience and thematic balloon displays at the Luye Highland, Taitung.

Running until August 19, this year’s festival collaborates with Hello Kitty’s 50th Birthday Celebration, featuring 12 Night Glow Concerts and eight showcases of 500-drone performances.

Up to 21 uniquely shaped thematic balloons will be showcased this year, including the highly anticipated Hello Kitty balloon that debuted in 2021. A collaboration between Taitung County Government and Sanrio Co Ltd, the Hello Kitty Balloon stands at 32 metres tall, dressed in traditional Bunun attire in blue. On its left ear, it has a bow adorned with Bunun tribal totems, showcasing a harmonious fusion of international icons and local culture.

Moreover, the OhBear balloon will also appear at this year’s festival. The OhBear mascot has been appointed as the Taiwan Tourism Administration Office’s “chief of super mission” since 2014. Its balloon incorporates elements of the Formosan black bear and indigenous culture. It carries an Amis love bag and wears an orange cape printed with “Taiwan”, showcasing Taiwanese characteristics and shouldering the key duty of promoting international exchange.

The world’s only Matsu-themed balloon is the highlight of this year’s festival. As the sixth thematic hot air balloon of the festival, it stands at 26 metres tall and 20.6 metres in diameter, is jointly produced by the Taitung County Government and the century-old Taitung Tianhou Temple.

According to the 2023 Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), Taiwan ranks third among non-OIC destinations, following Singapore and the UK. Taipei has also received the “Most Promising Muslim-Friendly Tourism Destination City Award” for the first time.

Taiwan Tourism Administration Kuala Lumpur Office director Abe Chou invites Muslim friends from Malaysia to the 2024 Taiwan International Balloon Festival.

“As a Muslim-friendly travel destination, Taiwan has magnificent natural landscapes like mountains, oceans and forests. Whether it’s the balloon ride, mountain biking or leisurely strolls through ancient streets, adventurous and romantic journeys in Taiwan will undoubtedly leave Muslim travellers with unforgettable memories and unique emotions,” said Chou.

Taiwan has consistently performed well in the GMTI over the years. Major transportation hubs and attractions, such as international airports, Taipei Main Station, Kaohsiung Station, Hualien Station and Taichung High-Speed Rail Station, all have Muslim prayer rooms, providing convenience for Muslim travellers to perform religious activities.

Furthermore, 13 national scenic areas and highway service areas across Taiwan are also equipped with Muslim prayer rooms, further demonstrating Taiwan’s inclusiveness towards Muslim travellers. Taiwan is recognised as one of the safest travel destinations in Asia, with low crime rates and an efficient healthcare system providing a secure travel environment for visitors. Safety ranks high among tourists who want a worry-free trip.

Additionally, the southern and eastern regions have numerous Muslim-certified or friendly hotels and restaurants, ensuring a worry-free travel experience for Muslim travellers.

Flight information from Malaysia to Taiwan is also convenient, with travellers advised to enter via Taipei or Kaohsiung and use the local convenient transport system to travel to the southern and eastern regions.