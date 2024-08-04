Tarisland arrives

A classic multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) set in a captivating Western fantasy realm, Tarisland has gained global recognition for its innovative gameplay. Now, the game is open for pre-registration in the Southeast Asian (SEA) region.

Renowned for its distinct design and immersive world-building, Tarisland has captivated players worldwide.

The debut of the game sees a pre-event launch of its Superstars Event, promising gamers an exciting and immersive gaming experience, while spearheading a new trend in the gaming industry.

For the event, Tarisland has 100 gaming influencers in SEA to serve as superstar candidates, such as Lithara and Emi Mohamad from Malaysia, Nevin Gaming from Indonesia, Hypebits TV from the Philippines, Windah Basudara from Indonesia, and zbing from Thailand.

Set for an exhilarating launch this year across PC and mobile platforms, Tarisland stands out as a player versus everyone MMORPG, requiring substantial development resources to craft its immersive world while offering an array of dungeons and mini-games.