Tasty tentacles

Five squid recipes to try at home

Thashine Selvakumaran
SQUID, with its tender texture and delicate flavour, is an ingredient that can be prepared in numerous delicious ways. From crispy fried calamari to savoury stir-fries, there is definitely a squid dish for every seafood lover. Here are five delightful squid recipes that will enliven any dining table.

Crispy fried calamari

Crispy fried calamari is a classic appetiser that never fails to impress. With its golden-brown exterior and tender interior, it is a crowd-pleaser at any gathering.

Ingredients

Fresh squid tubes, cleaned and sliced into rings

All-purpose flour

Cornmeal

Salt and pepper

Paprika

Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions

1. In a bowl, mix flour, cornmeal, salt, pepper and paprika.

2. Dredge the squid rings in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess.

3. Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or heavy-bottomed pan.

4. Fry the squid rings in batches until golden brown and crispy, about 2–3 minutes per batch.

5. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels.

6. Serve hot with marinara sauce for dipping.

$!It is important to pre-cook your squid before adding it straight to your grill. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @PEPPER PH
Grilled stuffed squid

Grilled stuffed squid is an elegant and flavourful dish that showcases the natural sweetness of squid complemented by a savory stuffing.

Ingredients

Whole squid, cleaned

Bread crumbs

Chopped garlic

Chopped parsley

Lemon zest

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Instructions

1. Prepare the stuffing by mixing bread crumbs, chopped garlic, chopped parsley, lemon zest, olive oil, salt and pepper in a bowl.

2. Stuff the squid tubes with the prepared mixture, leaving some space at the top.

3. Secure the openings with toothpicks or skewers.

4. Preheat a grill to medium-high heat.

5. Grill the stuffed squid for 4–5 minutes on each side, or until cooked through and slightly charred.

6. Remove from the grill and let rest for a few minutes before serving.

$!Spicy squid stir fry is perfect for spicy lovers. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @MAANGCHI
Spicy squid stir-fry

Spicy squid stir-fry is a vibrant and flavourful dish that packs a punch with its combination of tender squid, crunchy vegetables and fiery spices.

Ingredients

Fresh squid, cleaned and sliced into rings

Assorted vegetables (bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccoli etc), sliced

Soy sauce

Oyster sauce

Sesame oil

Chilli paste or fresh chilli peppers, chopped

Garlic, minced

Ginger, minced

Vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

Instructions

1. Heat vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat.

2. Add minced garlic and ginger to the hot oil and stir-fry for 30 seconds until fragrant.

3. Add sliced vegetables to the wok and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes until slightly softened.

4. Push the vegetables to the side of the wok and add the squid rings to the centre.

5. Stir-fry the squid for 2–3 minutes.

6. Mix everything together and add soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, chilli paste or fresh chilli peppers, salt and pepper to taste.

7. Continue stir-frying for another minute to combine all the flavours.

8. Serve hot with steamed rice or noodles.

$!Squid ink pasta does not stain your teeth and comes off easily. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @SHEILA MARIE’S KITCHEN
Squid ink pasta with seafood

Squid ink pasta with seafood is a luxurious and visually striking dish that showcases the unique flavour of squid ink alongside a medley of fresh seafood.

Ingredients

Squid ink pasta

Fresh squid, cleaned and sliced

Shrimp, peeled and deveined

Scallops

Cherry tomatoes, halved

Garlic, minced

White wine

Heavy cream

Fresh parsley, chopped

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Instructions

1. Cook the squid ink pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Reserve some pasta water.

2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

3. Add minced garlic to the hot oil and sauté for 30 seconds until fragrant.

4. Add the sliced squid, shrimp, and scallops to the skillet and cook until brown.

5. Deglaze the skillet with white wine and let it simmer for a minute.

6. Stir in heavy cream and cherry tomatoes and let it simmer until slightly thickened.

7. Add the cooked pasta to the skillet along with some reserved pasta water to loosen the sauce.

8. Season with salt and pepper and toss everything together.

9. Garnish with chopped parsley before serving.

$!Squid sambal dish goes perfectly with white rice. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @MARION KITCHEN
Squid sambal

Squid sambal is a vibrant and spicy dish originating from Southeast Asia, and is a staple in Indonesia and Malaysia. It features tender squid cooked in a flavourful sambal sauce, which is a chilli-based condiment commonly used in Indonesian and Malaysian cuisine.

Ingredients

500g fresh squid, cleaned and sliced

4–6 shallots, chopped

4–6 cloves garlic, minced

5–10 red chilli peppers, chopped

2 tomatoes, diced

2 tbsp tamarind paste

2 tbsp brown or palm sugar

2 tbsp fish sauce

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Salt to taste

Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish

Instructions

1. Soak tamarind paste in warm water for 10 minutes, then strain for juice.

2. Sauté shallots and garlic in vegetable oil until golden.

3. Add chilli peppers, tomatoes, and squid, cook until squid is hazy.

4. Pour in tamarind juice, sugar and fish sauce. Stir well.

5. Simmer for 2–3 minutes until sauce thickens.

6. Adjust seasoning with salt if needed.

7. Garnish with cilantro leaves before serving.