Tasty tentacles

SQUID, with its tender texture and delicate flavour, is an ingredient that can be prepared in numerous delicious ways. From crispy fried calamari to savoury stir-fries, there is definitely a squid dish for every seafood lover. Here are five delightful squid recipes that will enliven any dining table.
Crispy fried calamari
Crispy fried calamari is a classic appetiser that never fails to impress. With its golden-brown exterior and tender interior, it is a crowd-pleaser at any gathering.
Ingredients
Fresh squid tubes, cleaned and sliced into rings
All-purpose flour
Cornmeal
Salt and pepper
Paprika
Vegetable oil for frying
Instructions
1. In a bowl, mix flour, cornmeal, salt, pepper and paprika.
2. Dredge the squid rings in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess.
3. Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or heavy-bottomed pan.
4. Fry the squid rings in batches until golden brown and crispy, about 2–3 minutes per batch.
5. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels.
6. Serve hot with marinara sauce for dipping.
Grilled stuffed squid
Grilled stuffed squid is an elegant and flavourful dish that showcases the natural sweetness of squid complemented by a savory stuffing.
Ingredients
Whole squid, cleaned
Bread crumbs
Chopped garlic
Chopped parsley
Lemon zest
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Instructions
1. Prepare the stuffing by mixing bread crumbs, chopped garlic, chopped parsley, lemon zest, olive oil, salt and pepper in a bowl.
2. Stuff the squid tubes with the prepared mixture, leaving some space at the top.
3. Secure the openings with toothpicks or skewers.
4. Preheat a grill to medium-high heat.
5. Grill the stuffed squid for 4–5 minutes on each side, or until cooked through and slightly charred.
6. Remove from the grill and let rest for a few minutes before serving.
Spicy squid stir-fry
Spicy squid stir-fry is a vibrant and flavourful dish that packs a punch with its combination of tender squid, crunchy vegetables and fiery spices.
Ingredients
Fresh squid, cleaned and sliced into rings
Assorted vegetables (bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccoli etc), sliced
Soy sauce
Oyster sauce
Sesame oil
Chilli paste or fresh chilli peppers, chopped
Garlic, minced
Ginger, minced
Vegetable oil
Salt and pepper
Instructions
1. Heat vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat.
2. Add minced garlic and ginger to the hot oil and stir-fry for 30 seconds until fragrant.
3. Add sliced vegetables to the wok and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes until slightly softened.
4. Push the vegetables to the side of the wok and add the squid rings to the centre.
5. Stir-fry the squid for 2–3 minutes.
6. Mix everything together and add soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, chilli paste or fresh chilli peppers, salt and pepper to taste.
7. Continue stir-frying for another minute to combine all the flavours.
8. Serve hot with steamed rice or noodles.
Squid ink pasta with seafood
Squid ink pasta with seafood is a luxurious and visually striking dish that showcases the unique flavour of squid ink alongside a medley of fresh seafood.
Ingredients
Squid ink pasta
Fresh squid, cleaned and sliced
Shrimp, peeled and deveined
Scallops
Cherry tomatoes, halved
Garlic, minced
White wine
Heavy cream
Fresh parsley, chopped
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Instructions
1. Cook the squid ink pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Reserve some pasta water.
2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
3. Add minced garlic to the hot oil and sauté for 30 seconds until fragrant.
4. Add the sliced squid, shrimp, and scallops to the skillet and cook until brown.
5. Deglaze the skillet with white wine and let it simmer for a minute.
6. Stir in heavy cream and cherry tomatoes and let it simmer until slightly thickened.
7. Add the cooked pasta to the skillet along with some reserved pasta water to loosen the sauce.
8. Season with salt and pepper and toss everything together.
9. Garnish with chopped parsley before serving.
Squid sambal
Squid sambal is a vibrant and spicy dish originating from Southeast Asia, and is a staple in Indonesia and Malaysia. It features tender squid cooked in a flavourful sambal sauce, which is a chilli-based condiment commonly used in Indonesian and Malaysian cuisine.
Ingredients
500g fresh squid, cleaned and sliced
4–6 shallots, chopped
4–6 cloves garlic, minced
5–10 red chilli peppers, chopped
2 tomatoes, diced
2 tbsp tamarind paste
2 tbsp brown or palm sugar
2 tbsp fish sauce
2 tbsp vegetable oil
Salt to taste
Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish
Instructions
1. Soak tamarind paste in warm water for 10 minutes, then strain for juice.
2. Sauté shallots and garlic in vegetable oil until golden.
3. Add chilli peppers, tomatoes, and squid, cook until squid is hazy.
4. Pour in tamarind juice, sugar and fish sauce. Stir well.
5. Simmer for 2–3 minutes until sauce thickens.
6. Adjust seasoning with salt if needed.
7. Garnish with cilantro leaves before serving.