Tasty tentacles

Five squid recipes to try at home

Fried squid is best consumed as an appetiser or a snack. – FREEPIKPIC

SQUID, with its tender texture and delicate flavour, is an ingredient that can be prepared in numerous delicious ways. From crispy fried calamari to savoury stir-fries, there is definitely a squid dish for every seafood lover. Here are five delightful squid recipes that will enliven any dining table. Crispy fried calamari Crispy fried calamari is a classic appetiser that never fails to impress. With its golden-brown exterior and tender interior, it is a crowd-pleaser at any gathering. Ingredients Fresh squid tubes, cleaned and sliced into rings All-purpose flour Cornmeal Salt and pepper Paprika Vegetable oil for frying Instructions 1. In a bowl, mix flour, cornmeal, salt, pepper and paprika. 2. Dredge the squid rings in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. 3. Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or heavy-bottomed pan. 4. Fry the squid rings in batches until golden brown and crispy, about 2–3 minutes per batch. 5. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels. 6. Serve hot with marinara sauce for dipping.

Grilled stuffed squid Grilled stuffed squid is an elegant and flavourful dish that showcases the natural sweetness of squid complemented by a savory stuffing. Ingredients Whole squid, cleaned Bread crumbs Chopped garlic Chopped parsley Lemon zest Olive oil Salt and pepper Instructions 1. Prepare the stuffing by mixing bread crumbs, chopped garlic, chopped parsley, lemon zest, olive oil, salt and pepper in a bowl. 2. Stuff the squid tubes with the prepared mixture, leaving some space at the top. 3. Secure the openings with toothpicks or skewers. 4. Preheat a grill to medium-high heat. 5. Grill the stuffed squid for 4–5 minutes on each side, or until cooked through and slightly charred. 6. Remove from the grill and let rest for a few minutes before serving.

Spicy squid stir-fry Spicy squid stir-fry is a vibrant and flavourful dish that packs a punch with its combination of tender squid, crunchy vegetables and fiery spices. Ingredients Fresh squid, cleaned and sliced into rings Assorted vegetables (bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccoli etc), sliced Soy sauce Oyster sauce Sesame oil Chilli paste or fresh chilli peppers, chopped Garlic, minced Ginger, minced Vegetable oil Salt and pepper Instructions 1. Heat vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat. 2. Add minced garlic and ginger to the hot oil and stir-fry for 30 seconds until fragrant. 3. Add sliced vegetables to the wok and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes until slightly softened. 4. Push the vegetables to the side of the wok and add the squid rings to the centre. 5. Stir-fry the squid for 2–3 minutes. 6. Mix everything together and add soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, chilli paste or fresh chilli peppers, salt and pepper to taste. 7. Continue stir-frying for another minute to combine all the flavours. 8. Serve hot with steamed rice or noodles.

Squid ink pasta with seafood Squid ink pasta with seafood is a luxurious and visually striking dish that showcases the unique flavour of squid ink alongside a medley of fresh seafood. Ingredients Squid ink pasta Fresh squid, cleaned and sliced Shrimp, peeled and deveined Scallops Cherry tomatoes, halved Garlic, minced White wine Heavy cream Fresh parsley, chopped Olive oil Salt and pepper Instructions 1. Cook the squid ink pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Reserve some pasta water. 2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. 3. Add minced garlic to the hot oil and sauté for 30 seconds until fragrant. 4. Add the sliced squid, shrimp, and scallops to the skillet and cook until brown. 5. Deglaze the skillet with white wine and let it simmer for a minute. 6. Stir in heavy cream and cherry tomatoes and let it simmer until slightly thickened. 7. Add the cooked pasta to the skillet along with some reserved pasta water to loosen the sauce. 8. Season with salt and pepper and toss everything together. 9. Garnish with chopped parsley before serving.