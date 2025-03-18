FORMED in 1982, the mind boggles that Destruction is still a going concern all these years later. Considered among Germany’s Big Four of Thrash alongside Kreator, Tankard and Sodom, Destruction rode the wave of the genre’s popularity in the mid-80s until it fizzled out in the 90s. But not once did this band throw the towel in, continuing to show complete belief in thrash metal to overcome all odds.

Lo and behold, its 2025 and Destruction is still here, throwing devil horns and headbanging like its the 1980s all over again!

Listening to this, it is like time stood still as the band continue to pummel listeners into submission in the only way it knows how. Fast, furious and totally unrelenting, this pedal to the metal all the way.

Released on March 7 on Napalm Records, Birth of Malice is the sound of a band displaying every ounce of experience gained from its 40-plus years of existence. Though the line-up has changed numerous times, the sound never strays from the tried and trusted thrash metal blueprint. Songs about impending nuclear holocaust tied to guitar riffs designed to bludgeon listeners with swift, heavy blows are delivered with precision.

With veteran thrash outfits these days displaying serious chops as musicians, there is always a sense of masters at work on many of their albums. Birth of Malice is no different as Destruction switch through the gears with consummate ease, taking listeners on a breathtaking ride.

The production is satisfyingly full and chunky, with the low end especially solid. This was not always the case, especially on those early 80s classics such as Mad Butcher and Eternal Devastation, where the sound could be a bit tinny and hollow.

The question is always what do legacy bands such as Destruction bring to the table in this day and age?

Like other 80s stalwart such as Exodus, this band has shown that late career flourishes are not unheard of. While it may not reach the raw excitement of those 80s classics, there is something to be said about a band just being a solid, reliable outfit. Thrash metal by numbers it may be, but there is little harm in that as it does what it sets out to do – make punters headbang. That, Birth of Malice, achieves in spades.

Long may Destruction and its ilk continue to thrash!