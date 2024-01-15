The first-of-its-kind

THE world’s first artist-centric social media platform FENIX360, is hosting its first-ever FENIX360 Live! In Malaysia concert.

Scheduled to unfold at Jiospace in Petaling Jaya on January 21, the concert will showcase live performances by a stellar lineup including Imsomniacks, MASDO, Noh Salleh, MYO (Jemson), Leaism, The Frankie Sixes, and DJ Jemput Dengar.

The concert, running from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM, admits the first 2000 attendees on a first-come-first-served basis with simple entry requirements. To access the FENIX360 platform, participants only need to download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and register as users, with no fees or subscriptions required.

As part of a series of events celebrating the platform’s launch in key countries, the concert focuses on promoting talents in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. FENIX360 plans to collaborate with local influencers and artists in each market to tailor its approach and enhance its overall appeal.

Allan Klepfisz, the CEO of FENIX360, emphasized that “FENIX360 is not just an app; it’s a movement to transform the artistic landscape, shifting the focus from the platform to the artist, creating a holistic environment for artists to showcase and monetize their work.”

The platform caters to a diverse range of creators, offering opportunities to earn revenue shares from advertising, merchandise sales, and live streams. It also aims to strengthen connections between artists and fans.

Sandy Monteiro, CEO of FENIX360 Asia Pacific stated “We are proud to present FENIX360 as a truly artist-centric platform. We are very happy to be doing a launch event in Malaysia because we truly feel that Malaysian creators and artists will benefit significantly from the launch of this scrapbook.”

FENIX360’s expansion continues in ASEAN, with upcoming live events planned in the Philippines and Singapore. The recent FENIX360 Live! In Indonesia featured performances by notable artists in Jakarta, including Voice Of Baceprot, ST12, Hijau Daun, Goliath, Angkasa, Nirwana, Raffa Affar, Dimansyah Laitupa, and Oomleo Berkaroke.