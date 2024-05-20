Top attractions in Saudi that need to be on your 2024 travel list

There are many attractions that will captivate and excite visitors, especially those looking for something a little different.

SAUDI Arabia is not just a destination for Muslims to perform their pilgrimage as the desert kingdom has plenty of exotic and awe-inspiring attractions. There are many attractions that will captivate and excite visitors, especially those looking for something a little different. Here are some of Saudi Arabia’s top tourist attractions:

Private tour and dinner at Hegra The country’s very first Unesco World Heritage Site, Hegra is an ideal destination for nature lovers and ecotourism enthusiasts. Covering 52ha, the destination features 131 breathtaking tombs and countless rock formations. Visitors looking for an exclusive experience can hop on a horse carriage and witness the picturesque evening skies of Hegra as part of a private tour. Here, local Rawis or storytellers will guide tourists through and provide in-depth knowledge of Hegra’s fascinating history. From the monolithic tomb of Lihyan Son of Kuza to ancient banquet halls, visitors can immerse themselves in the architecture of this great Nabataean civilization. What is even better is that the evening comes to a close with a private dinner under the Hegra sky, with a never-seen-before starry landscape.

Scale Al Qarah Mountain Located just a 25-minute drive east of Al Hofuf towards Al Ahsa National Park is the village of Al Qarah along with its mountain. At the awe-inspiring peak of Al Qarah Mountain, the Arabic interpretations of nearby place names take on a profound significance. Al Ahsa, the designation for the governorate, signifies “murmuring streams”, while Hofuf, the principal city, conveys the meaning of “whistling wind”. The summit elevates 75m from street level and 205m above sea level, yet reaching the top does not demand significant effort, offering unmatched 360-degree vistas of Al Ahsa. What leaves visitors in awe is not just the view from the top of the mountain, but also its mystical caves. The caves are a result of the Al Qarah Mountain sitting at the eastern border of the Shadqam plateau, connecting to Kuwait and Iraq in the north and the Rub Al Khali desert in the south. Sub-aerial weathering, shaped by rain and rivers instead of groundwater, has led to its distinctive curves, caves, and mushroom-like shapes. This process has also created narrow canyons and tall interior passages within the mountain that are a must-see.

Explore Bujairi Terrace in Diriyah Located in the historical district of Diriyah is Bujairi Terrace, a premium luxury dining destination with a curation of 20 exquisite restaurants and cafes that overlook the Unesco World Heritage Site, AlTuraif – the birthplace of Saudi. Bujairi Terrace houses the finest cuisine options from around the world – Parisian cafés, African-inspired lounges, Thai street food, Cantonese fine dining, and much more.