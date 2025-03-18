Toto to rock Malaysia on May 1

TOTO, the iconic multi-Grammy-winning American band behind timeless hits such as Africa, Rosanna, Hold the Line, I’ll Be Over You and more is set to bless the rains down in Malaysia at their upcoming concert Toto Dogz of Oz Tour.

Get ready for the Toto Dogz of Oz Tour to turn your May Day holiday into a rock fiesta at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting on May 1, Thursday, 6pm.

First formed in 1977 in Los Angeles, Toto stands among the world’s most acclaimed bands. Their song Africa, which has surpassed 10.5 million in cumulative sales, has been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. Additionally, triple platinum Hold the Line has sold three million copies while double platinum Rosanna has reached sales of two million copies.

Joining Steve Lukather (guitar/vocals) and Joseph Williams (vocals) on this tour are Greg Phillinganes (keyboards/vocals), Shannon Forrest (drums), John Pierce (bass), Warren Ham (horns/percussion/ vocals) and Dennis Atlas (keyboards/vocals).

Individually and collectively, the band’s family tree can be heard on countless Grammy-winning albums across all genres, making Toto one of the few 70s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles while continuing to remain relevant.

The band’s repertoire is streamed approximately three million times daily on Spotify by an audience that gets younger by the month. To date, streams for Africa has exceeded two billion while Hold the Line has more than a billion streams on the platform. Over 50% of the band’s streams consistently come from listeners aged 34 and younger, with 20% of the total plays from those 25 and under. Their total streams have now exceeded 4 billion on Spotify and 6 billion across all platforms.

Tickets, priced at RM988 (VIP), RM788 (PS1), RM588 (PS2), RM388 (PS3) and RM188 (PS4), subject to a RM4 processing fee, will go on sale Friday.

Toto Dogz of Oz Tour is organised by UnUsUaL Entertainment and supported by KXL Crossover. Resorts World Genting is the official venue and Lite FM is the official media partner.