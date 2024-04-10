Tourism, edu boost Taiwan-Malaysia bilateral relations

MALAYSIA remains one of the largest sources of Taiwan’s inbound tourists, as well as foreign students, said Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia representative Phoebe Yeh.

“Our close and strong bilateral relations cannot be fully exemplified without mentioning the people to people exchanges, especially on education and tourism,“ she said at the 113th National Day Reception of the Republic of China in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

In terms of tourism, 460,000 Malaysians have visited Taiwan in 2023, ranking Malaysia as number one among Asean countries. According to travel platform Agoda, Malaysians pick the city of Taipei as the top international tourist destination for 2024.

“We are vigorously promoting Salam Taiwan in the hope that more Muslim friends would experience the beauty and hospitality of Taiwan, which ranks third Muslim-friendly destination among non-Muslim nations,“ Yeh added.

For the past seven decades, over 100,000 Malaysians have pursued higher education in Taiwan, with more than 10,000 students studying in the island country now.