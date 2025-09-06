TERMS such as “classic”, “groundbreaking” and “evergreen” are often bandied about but in the case of Tracy Chapman’s eponymous debut album, all those plaudits and probably more apply. It is with good reason as well.

It was truly a phenomenal piece of work which the singer-songwriter struggled to live up to with later albums, conceding she had a lifetime’s worth of experiences to draw from for that debut record. It sold six million (physical) copies in the US alone and 20 million worldwide, meaning she never has to work again despite lacklustre sales of her later albums.

But what a debut it was. Released in 1988 on the Elektra imprint, the album sold by the truck loads as music lovers everywhere fell head over heels in love with Chapman’s impassioned delivery of tunes that told of escaping poverty, domestic strife and hard times.

Originally recorded in the span of eight weeks at producer David Kershenbaum’s studio – Powertrax – Chapman’s songs caught everyone by surprise as it began to dominate radio at a time when glam rock and synth pop ruled the airwaves. This was no Madonna- or Richard Marx-type bubble gum pop. This was serious music – sincere, authentic and exceptionally produced.

Though the songs were crafted as solo pieces accompanied just by an acoustic guitar, the producer set about putting together a crack band to bring these fantastic tunes to life.

Boy, did these ace musicians, which included bassist Larry Klein and percussionist Paulinho da Costa, flesh out the sound with their contributions. Given the confessional nature of the songs, an unobtrusive sound was required and the assembled musicians really did do justice to these poetic gems.

Which brings us to the recently released vinyl reissue, which was a close collaboration between the singer and the original producer. And what a magnificent job they have done. Every instrument on every single track has been elevated to new heights and this is not just pushing up the “loudness” button.

Each is carefully measured and inserted to allow the song to carry its emotional weight without sounding bombastic. Highlights of this exceptional 35th anniversary edition include For My Lover and Baby Can I Hold You. The bass tone on the former is just to die for while the latter is heavenly in its smoothness.

Praise alone will not do this 180g vinyl edition justice. The CD version simply pales in comparison.

Released on April 4, it has taken some time to reach local music emporiums but it is finally here. Most are retailing it above RM200 but one particular shop in Amcorp Mall, Petaling Jaya – The Groove – has sealed copies going for a very reasonable RM145. Grab it while stocks last as this is pretty much as good as it gets without stepping into silly money audiophile territory.