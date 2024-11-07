Trials and tribulations of Johnny Walker

IN A Violent Nature, an inversion of the Friday the 13th films, is akin to a nature documentary framed through the eyes of a monstrous force of nature stalking its prey.

From dark recesses of director Chris Nash’s twisted psyche comes Johnny (Ry Barrett), a killer resurrected from the dead and sets out on a single-minded conquest to obliterate every human that haplessly wanders into his line of sight with extreme prejudice.

Killer POV

For most of the film, In A Violent Nature is filmed in daytime. To further evoke a sense that viewers are watching a twisted documentary, 90% of the film is shot from Johnny’s point of view.

Unlike the wide shots in regular horror films, almost every kill in In A Violent Nature is a close-up. Viewers of this movie are not watching most of the murders from a camera that is set up several metres away.

The viewers watch the kills as though they are an invisible entourage hovering over Johnny’s shoulder as he tears his victims apart.

A stand out scene was Johnny’s resurrection, in which he is seemingly buried in real life and digs his way out, with the camera left stationary and fixed as his hulking physique pushes and unearths himself.

The practical effects further extend to Johnny’s kills that are gruesome and satirically funny at times. One sequence involving a girl doing yoga easily enters the Slasher Kill Hall of Fame for its sheer audacity and lunacy.