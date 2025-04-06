New seasons, series that should be on your radar

THIS year has been one exciting ride for televiewers thus far. Halfway through 2025, we have already seen exciting shows such as Adolescence, Murderbot and When Life Gives You Tangerines. The other half of the year is looking to be just as fun. Buckle up and get ready for some serious binge-watching. Here are some choice selections to keep you glued to your screen.

The Bear season four Director: Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Ramy Youssef, Ayo Edebiri and Duccio Fabbri Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson Season four of The Bear follows Carmen, Sydney and Richie’s continuing journey in the culinary world, pushing for excellence and navigating new challenges. This season, the pursuit of excellence is not just about getting better but it is about deciding what is worth holding on to. Fans can catch the new season on June 26 with all 10 episodes available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Task Director: Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raul Castillo, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Fabien Frankel and Alison Oliver Arriving this September on HBO, Task is an original crime drama seven-episode series. Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia in the US, the series centres around Mark Ruffalo’s character FBI agent Tom. He leads a task force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.

Walking with Dinosaurs Director: Stephen Cooter, Tom Hewitson and Owen Gowen Narrator: Bertie Carvel Walking with Dinosaurs returns after 25 years in an all-new six-part series from BBC Studios. This reimagined production combines the latest scientific research with cutting-edge visual effects, reviving the stories of these legendary creatures. Experts can reveal how these prehistoric animals lived, hunted, fought and died more accurately than ever before. British actor Bertie Carvel will provide narration for each episode, guiding viewers through the dramatic stories of six individual dinosaurs. These include a Spinosaurus – the largest carnivorous dinosaur to ever walk the earth, roaming the rivers of ancient Morocco, a Triceratops battling a ravenous T-Rex in North America and a lonely giant Lusotitan risking it all for a love in Portugal.

Captain America: Brave New World Director: Julius Onah Cast: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez

Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, meets with the newly elected US president Thaddeus Ross and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident and a high-stakes showdown with the fearsome Red Hulk. In a race against time, he must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red. After captivating audiences worldwide in cinemas and becoming one of the highest-grossing films this year, the blockbuster is now set to inspire even more fans after making its exclusive streaming debut on Disney+ Hotstar last week.

Peacemaker season two Director: James Gunn Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodriguez, David Denman and Tim Meadows Two years after its debut season, Peacemaker returns for its eight-episode second instalment on Max. The season follows Christopher “Chris” Smith, aka Peacemaker (John Cena), the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose. He also faces a new challenge: Rick Flag Sr. who seeks revenge for the death of his son, murdered by Peacemaker. James Gunn wrote all eight episodes and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran and John Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett and Althea Jones also direct.

Our Movie Director: Lee Jung-heum Cast: Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo-been, Lee Seol and Seo Hyun-woo Set across 12 episodes, Our Movie follows Lee Jeha, played by Namkoong Min, the son of a famed filmmaker. In the movie, after enjoying the success of his debut effort, he sets out to follow it up with a sophomore project, casting terminally ill actress Lee Daeum in its lead role. The move sends shockwaves through the industry. But as they struggle to complete the film, the pair form an unexpected bond, growing closer and working through past traumas together. Our Movie will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 13.