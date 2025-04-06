THIS year has been one exciting ride for televiewers thus far. Halfway through 2025, we have already seen exciting shows such as Adolescence, Murderbot and When Life Gives You Tangerines.
The other half of the year is looking to be just as fun. Buckle up and get ready for some serious binge-watching. Here are some choice selections to keep you glued to your screen.
The Bear season four
Director: Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Ramy Youssef, Ayo Edebiri and Duccio Fabbri
Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson
Season four of The Bear follows Carmen, Sydney and Richie’s continuing journey in the culinary world, pushing for excellence and navigating new challenges.
This season, the pursuit of excellence is not just about getting better but it is about deciding what is worth holding on to.
Fans can catch the new season on June 26 with all 10 episodes available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Task
Director: Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raul Castillo, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Fabien Frankel and Alison Oliver
Arriving this September on HBO, Task is an original crime drama seven-episode series. Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia in the US, the series centres around Mark Ruffalo’s character FBI agent Tom. He leads a task force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.
Walking with Dinosaurs
Director: Stephen Cooter, Tom Hewitson and Owen Gowen
Narrator: Bertie Carvel
Walking with Dinosaurs returns after 25 years in an all-new six-part series from BBC Studios. This reimagined production combines the latest scientific research with cutting-edge visual effects, reviving the stories of these legendary creatures.
Experts can reveal how these prehistoric animals lived, hunted, fought and died more accurately than ever before.
British actor Bertie Carvel will provide narration for each episode, guiding viewers through the dramatic stories of six individual dinosaurs.
These include a Spinosaurus – the largest carnivorous dinosaur to ever walk the earth, roaming the rivers of ancient Morocco, a Triceratops battling a ravenous T-Rex in North America and a lonely giant Lusotitan risking it all for a love in Portugal.
Captain America: Brave New World
Director: Julius Onah
Cast: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez
Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, meets with the newly elected US president Thaddeus Ross and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident and a high-stakes showdown with the fearsome Red Hulk.
In a race against time, he must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.
After captivating audiences worldwide in cinemas and becoming one of the highest-grossing films this year, the blockbuster is now set to inspire even more fans after making its exclusive streaming debut on Disney+ Hotstar last week.
Peacemaker season two
Director: James Gunn
Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodriguez, David Denman and Tim Meadows
Two years after its debut season, Peacemaker returns for its eight-episode second instalment on Max. The season follows Christopher “Chris” Smith, aka Peacemaker (John Cena), the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose.
He also faces a new challenge: Rick Flag Sr. who seeks revenge for the death of his son, murdered by Peacemaker.
James Gunn wrote all eight episodes and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran and John Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett and Althea Jones also direct.
Our Movie
Director: Lee Jung-heum
Cast: Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo-been, Lee Seol and Seo Hyun-woo
Set across 12 episodes, Our Movie follows Lee Jeha, played by Namkoong Min, the son of a famed filmmaker. In the movie, after enjoying the success of his debut effort, he sets out to follow it up with a sophomore project, casting terminally ill actress Lee Daeum in its lead role.
The move sends shockwaves through the industry. But as they struggle to complete the film, the pair form an unexpected bond, growing closer and working through past traumas together.
Our Movie will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 13.
Mickey 17
Director: Bong Joon Ho
Cast: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo
From the Academy Award-winning writer and director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience Mickey 17.
The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes, played by Robert Pattinson joins a space colony to escape a murderous loan shark. Along with his friend Timo, they become an “expendable” employee who is sent to explore an ice planet.
Soon into the movie, he realises he is being cloned and his consciousness is erased upon death. He learns this through experience, having already died and been resurrected 17 times.
The film is a clever exploration of the implications of the cloning process and its impact on death and life. Boon was keen on directing this film as he was drawn to its themes of resilience and the persistence of human nature in extreme adversity.
Mickey 17 is available to stream on Max, Apple TV and Google Play Movie.