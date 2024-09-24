Twisted tale of misplaced trust

McAvoy shines in unnerving psychological thriller

A remake of the 2022 Danish film, explores the fine line between civility and chaos. - PICS COURTESY OF UNITED INTERNATIONAL PICTURES

DIRECTED by James Watkins, Speak No Evil is a chilling reminder that even the most picturesque settings can hide unspeakable horrors. A remake of the 2022 Danish film of the same name, the 2024 version delves deep into psychological horror territory, exploring the fine line between civility and chaos. At the heart of the film is a masterclass performance by James McAvoy, whose portrayal of the charming yet sinister Paddy leaves an indelible mark on the story. The plot follows an American family, Louise (Mackenzie Davis), Ben (Scoot McNairy) and their daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler), who are invited to a remote farmhouse in the British countryside by a seemingly wholesome couple they met on vacation. What starts as a relaxing weekend quickly spirals into a psychological nightmare. While the story delivers plenty of tension and intrigue, McAvoy’s unsettling performance truly overshadows the narrative, making the film captivating and terrifying.

Oozing charisma The character of Paddy, the charming British host who welcomes the unsuspecting Dalton family to his remote farmhouse, is brought to life with chilling precision by McAvoy. He oozes charisma, his every smile and gesture hiding an undercurrent of danger. McAvoy walks a delicate line between warmth and menace, effortlessly switching from friendly banter to subtle intimidation. His ability to make even the most mundane conversations feel loaded with tension makes him the true star of the film. As the situation in the farmhouse begins to unravel, McAvoy’s portrayal grows darker and more unhinged, yet always with a calculated edge that keeps the audience on the edge of their seat. While the film boasts a talented cast, including strong performances from Davis and McNairy as the increasingly desperate parents, it is McAvoy’s presence that truly steals the show. His portrayal of Paddy serves as a stark reminder of the adage: never trust strangers, no matter how charming or seemingly harmless they may appear.

Genre masterpiece Within the psychological horror genre, Speak No Evil delivers a slow-burn tension that builds throughout the film. The unsettling atmosphere is expertly crafted, with each interaction between the Daltons and their hosts becoming more uncomfortable and disturbing as time goes on. Watkins’ direction keeps the viewer constantly guessing, as subtle, passive-aggressive behaviours slowly give way to outright malevolence. The dynamic between the families is key to the film’s suspense. Initially, the British hosts, Paddy and Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), appear eccentric but harmless. However, as their behaviour crosses more boundaries, the viewer is left in a state of constant unease, unsure of what is real and what is just paranoia. The film plays on the natural discomfort of being a guest in someone else’s home, ramping it up to horrifying extremes. While some viewers may find the pacing of the film slower than other modern horror films, this deliberate build-up only adds to the impact of the final act. Speak No Evil knows its genre and executes it well, delivering a satisfyingly creepy and tense experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

Satisfyingly brutal finale For fans of horror films that wrap up loose ends, Speak No Evil delivers a finale that feels earned. The slow unravelling of the plot comes to head in a brutal and intense climax that does not hold back. The Dalton family’s struggle for survival against their hosts feels visceral and terrifying, with the stakes as high as they can be. What makes the ending particularly satisfying is how it resolves the story without relying on cheap twists or open-ended ambiguity. The final confrontation between the families is tense, violent and cathartic, offering viewers a sense of closure that many horror films tend to shy away from.