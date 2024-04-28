U Mobile opens first store in East Malaysia

U MOBILE has launched its first store in East Malaysia at the Imago Shopping Mall, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, in line with the telco’s continuing efforts to further expand reach and enhance customer engagement in the state.

The full-service store will provide customers with the complete range of U Mobile’s offerings and mobile digital experiences, such as an exclusive gaming corner for customers to test the power of U Mobile 5G.

Customers can walk in to subscribe to any U Mobile plan, such as its U Borneo prepaid and postpaid plans, browse the latest 5G devices for bundling options, activate eSIM, port over while maintaining current number or change their rate plan.

“U Mobile’s first store in Sabah is part of our overall plan to expand our focus and footprint in East Malaysia, so that more customers may enjoy the best of what U Mobile has to offer in terms of customer service as well as our innovative product range,” said U Mobile chief marketing officer Navin Manian.

With the launch of its new store, the first 250 customers who walk in to sign up for a device bundled with U Postpaid Borneo 68, U Postpaid 68 or U Postpaid 98 will be eligible for rebates up to RM120, as well as other free gifts.