Udit Narayan announces KL date

KNOWN as the “King of Melody”, Bollywood singer Udit Narayan, who sang the popular Tum Paas Aye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, will perform at the Udit Narayan Live in Kuala Lumpur concert at Megastar Arena on Dec 28.
The legend is set to bring audiences back to the 90s, the golden era of Bollywood, with a hit list of memorable Hindi songs live in concert, organised by VVST Digital Creation and presented by First Picture Sdn Bhd.
Treasure trove of songs
Udit’s songs were so popular that almost every Hindi song played on the radio in the 1990s was sung by him.
The playback singer was the voice for all three (then) Kings of Bollywood – Datuk Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.
Some of the popular songs sung for SRK were Koi Mil Gaya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Naa jaane mere dil ko and Ruk Jaa O Dil Deewane (Dilwale Dulhani Le Jayenge), Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam (Duplicate), Yeh Ladka Hai Allah, Bole Chudiyan (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum) and songs from Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein and Veer-Zaara.
For Aamir Khan, Udit sang Tinak Tin Tana and Chaha Hai Tujko (Mann), Papa Kehte Hain (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak) and for Salman Khan, Chand Chupa (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam) and Tere Naam (Tere Naam).
Besides the Khans, Udit also sang Kaho Naa Pyar Hai (from the movie Kaho Naa Pyar Hai) for Hrithik Roshan and a Tamil song Suhana Sama (Shivaji the Boss) for South Indian actor Rajinikanth.
Outstanding singer
Udit’s career spans over four decades with 25,000 songs in 36 languages, with the last popular song being Tip Tip Barsa with Alka Yagnik in Sooryavanshi (2021) and songs from Gadar 2 (2023).
During a press conference last week, First Picture director Dzulhilmi Zainol promises that the audience will leave with a lasting memory.
The singer is expected to sing about 30–40 songs to 4,000 people for three hours, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, at Megastar Arena.
Two or three singers will join Udit on stage but no names were revealed as it is meant be a surprise. Dzulhilmi revealed a Malaysian singer would perform.
Udit performed for the first time in Malaysia in 2012 at a concert for a small crowd at a hotel. Similarly this time the concert will held in a small venue as Dzulhilmi explained it was to allow the concertgoers to enjoy listening to his “melodious” voice and leave the arena with maximum satisfaction.
Fans can request for their favourite song through VVST social media and the most voted song will be performed by Udit.
When asked if all songs would be in Hindi, VVST managing director P.Gunasegaran said Udit may sing four or five songs in Tamil but it all depends on the audience attending the concert.
Spectacular concert expected
Udit did not attend the press conference but sent a video clip in which he sang Mein Yahaan Hoon from Veer-Zaara and spoke a few words in Malay, saying: “Salam sejahtera, apa khabar Malaysia? Do not forget to buy the ticket.”
As the concert is scheduled just three days before the new year (2025), Dzulhilmi promises a spectacular experience before bidding farewell to 2024.
Concert organisers approached Udit in December 2023 but he agreed only in April 2024.
It was revealed they are spending a seven-figure amount to bring the singing legend to Malaysian shores.
Tickets for the show are priced from RM148 to RM1,466