Udit Narayan announces KL date

KNOWN as the “King of Melody”, Bollywood singer Udit Narayan, who sang the popular Tum Paas Aye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, will perform at the Udit Narayan Live in Kuala Lumpur concert at Megastar Arena on Dec 28.

The legend is set to bring audiences back to the 90s, the golden era of Bollywood, with a hit list of memorable Hindi songs live in concert, organised by VVST Digital Creation and presented by First Picture Sdn Bhd.

Treasure trove of songs

Udit’s songs were so popular that almost every Hindi song played on the radio in the 1990s was sung by him.

The playback singer was the voice for all three (then) Kings of Bollywood – Datuk Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Some of the popular songs sung for SRK were Koi Mil Gaya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Naa jaane mere dil ko and Ruk Jaa O Dil Deewane (Dilwale Dulhani Le Jayenge), Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam (Duplicate), Yeh Ladka Hai Allah, Bole Chudiyan (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum) and songs from Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein and Veer-Zaara.

For Aamir Khan, Udit sang Tinak Tin Tana and Chaha Hai Tujko (Mann), Papa Kehte Hain (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak) and for Salman Khan, Chand Chupa (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam) and Tere Naam (Tere Naam).

Besides the Khans, Udit also sang Kaho Naa Pyar Hai (from the movie Kaho Naa Pyar Hai) for Hrithik Roshan and a Tamil song Suhana Sama (Shivaji the Boss) for South Indian actor Rajinikanth.