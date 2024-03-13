Unlocking mysteries

APARTMENT 404 centres around the enigmatic premises of a singular apartment building, where six residents endeavour to uncover the truth behind a series of extraordinary occurrences within their living spaces.

Each episode of the show unveils a distinct setting inspired by true events, spanning various historical periods. Split into two teams, the six main cast members, alongside special guests, engage in competitive pursuits aimed at unravelling the mysteries concealed within the building’s confines.

Recently, theSun conducted an email interview with key members of the Apartment 404 cast, including Oh Na-ra, Yang Se-chan, and Lee Jung-ha, exploring their perspectives and experiences within the series. Oh reflected on the immersive quality of the show, emphasising the actors’ ability to breathe life into the depicted events, promising riveting action sequences that transport viewers through time.

Yang shed light on the challenges presented by the unpredictable mysteries encountered during filming, highlighting the heightened immersion achieved through the incorporation of real-life incidents and supporting actors. Balancing humour with the seriousness of investigative endeavours, Yang also discussed his approach to eliciting laughter while maintaining focus on deductive tasks.

For Lee, joining Apartment 404 marked a significant milestone in his career, stepping into the world of variety shows. Drawn by the allure of deciphering real-life stories and the opportunity to collaborate with esteemed figures like Yoo Jae-suk and Cha Tae-hyun, Lee hopped on a memorable journey filled with lively interactions and psychological twists.

Featuring an ensemble cast, including Blackpink’s Jennie, Yoo Jae-suk, and Cha Tae-hyun, Apartment 404 promises a multifaceted viewing experience that blends deduction, variety, and dynamic interpersonal dynamics. With its release already underway on Amazon Prime Video, new episodes drop every Friday, leading up to the final reveal scheduled for April 12.