FOUR months after its release, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still being supported by developer Insomniac Games.

Absent during the Oct 20 launch, the game will probably receive its most important update with the big version 1.002 upgrade. After calls from the fanbase for a New Game plus mode, Insomniac is finally bringing it to the game.

“We know many of you have been eager to replay the game on a harder difficulty, with all your suits and abilities carrying over,” Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson wrote on a new PlayStation Blog post.

Stevenson goes on to say that players will even be able to replay their favourite missions, while the update will also bring new features to unlock, such as Ultimate Levels and Golden Gadget styles.

The famous Symbiote suit that made its debut in the game will also see further improvements, with new styles that players can customise to their liking.

This will apparently include the option to change the colour of the suit’s traditional black and white to other palette options. New suits will also be available, such as the Hellfire Gala designs by Russell Dauterman and Bernard Chang.

Always at the forefront of making their games more accessible, particularly for players with disabilities, the upcoming update will also see Insomniac adding audio descriptions and screen readers to the game.

The update will arrive on the PlayStation 5 on Thursday.