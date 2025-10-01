Usher in Chinese New Year with good food

Yee sang, reunion dinner options

THIS Chinese New Year (CNY), embark on a gastronomic journey that celebrates Chinese tradition, prosperity and family reunions. From yee sang to reunion dinners, here are dining options for you to go yee sang-tossing and festive feasting for a prosperous and abundant year ahead.

St Regis Kuala Lumpur The hotel welcomes the Year of the Snake with the grace of tea blossoms, integrating the tradition of Chinese tea into its offerings this CNY. • Premium yee sang Begin the celebration with a tasteful yee sang, crafted from a recipe passed down through generations of the hotel-owning family, originating from Puan Sri Sharon Chua’s ancestral kitchen. Featuring a base of fruits and vegetables, complemented by nuts, seeds and a signature sauce, elevate the experience with choice of abalone & jellyfish, yellowtail hamachi & jellyfish, salmon & jellyfish or vegetarian mixed nuts for a unique twist. The yee sang starts from RM205+ per set and is available until Feb 12. • Prosperity Set Menu Continue the tradition of CNY reunions with the Prosperity Set Menu, crafted by executive Chinese chef Cheong Boon Fei and his team. A Longevity Vegetarian Set Menu is also available for guests who prefer green delights. The Prosperity Set Menu is available at The Brasserie as well as in the hotel’s private dining rooms. These private dining rooms, with flexible layouts, can accommodate groups of eight to 50, offering an intimate setting for gatherings. The Prosperity Set Menu starts from RM432+ per person and is available until Feb 12.

Sunway Resort Hotel • Reunion Dinner Set Menu On Jan 28, the Grand Ballroom sets the stage for a one-night-only reunion celebration, combining grandeur, lively festivities and cherished traditions. The festivities begin with the toss of fresh Norwegian salmon & snow pear yee sang, symbolising prosperity and unity. CNY specialties are headlined by the debut of the Sea Moss Abalone En Croute, featuring a succulent abalone encased in a truffle-infused flaky crust. The set includes other highlights such as the steamed whole mangrove Jack snapper, lobster bisque with crispy rice and more. The eight-course reunion dinner set menu costs RM1,728+ per table of six persons or RM2,688+ per table of 10 persons. • CNY Dinner Set Menu At Sunset Terrace, guests can enjoy a CNY roundtable reunion dinner with an eight-course menu. Held in Sunset Gallery, diners will be treated to a view of Sunway City Kuala Lumpur through the large windows directly looking at the theme park while indulging in a feast with loved ones. Begin the meal with the lobster & fresh Norwegian salmon yee sang. The culinary journey continues to unfold with highlights such as the Sea Moss Abalone En Croute, Typhoon Shelter Tiger Prawns, steamed barramundi fillet and more, each dish a celebration of fortune-filled indulgence. The eight-course CNY dinner set menu costs RM2,688+ per table of 10 persons, available from Jan 15 to Feb 12.

Element Kuala Lumpur The hotel has an array of festive culinary specialties at its high-floor venues. From yee sang, private reunion menus and buffet spreads to high tea sets, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this season of prosperity and togetherness. • Prosperous Yee Sang Executive Chinese chef Linus Mak reimagines the classic yee sang with a unique twist. Instead of the traditional plum sauce, Mak has created a special pineapple dressing that balances sweetness and tanginess. This vibrant platter features a mix of shredded fresh fruits and vegetables, such as mango, jackfruit, rose apple and more, along with choice of toppings such as raw salmon slices, crispy fish skins or whole abalones. Available for dine-in and takeaway at Trace Restaurant & Bar, the yee sang will also be served as a starter in its private reunion set menus. • Private Reunion Set Menus The hotel offers two menus at its high-floor banquet rooms. Both eight-course menu sets begin with the ceremonial presentation of yee sang, followed by a double-boiled chicken soup. Diners can look forward to an array of chicken, fish, tiger prawn and vegetable fusion dishes prepared in various styles. Standout dishes from Mak

include the double-boiled chicken consomme with dark garlic, chicken roulade with homemade green pesto sauce, steamed tiger grouper fish and wok-fried tiger prawn with golden cereal and truffle. Save room for some desserts: chilled monk juice with peach gum jelly, snow fungus, longan and snow lotus seed and fried house-made nian gao (glutinous rice cake). Prosperous Set Menu costs RM2,388+ per table of 10 guests, with minimum booking of three tables.