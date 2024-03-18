LAUNCHED two years ago, Valve’s Steam Deck currently supports over 14,000 games, with tracking site SteamDB listing 14,023 titles compatible with the handheld gaming computer.

The company is currently reviewing the entire Steam catalogue. It will designate each game with a rating (out of four, in total) for players to know how well each title will work when played on the Steam Deck.

From the SteamDB tally, Valve has given 4,607 games the “verified” rating, which means these titles work great on the Steam Deck. The remaining 9,416 are deemed “playable”, where the games “may require some manual tweaking by the user to play”.

The remaining two ratings or categories are “unsupported” for games that do not work on the handheld, or “unknown” for games that are still pending Valve’s review.

Valve details that in order for games to be verified, each has to fulfil four requirements, which are input, display, seamlessness and system support.

Within each requirement, there are specific tests such as whether the games have full controller support, it should support the default 1280×800 or 1280×720 resolution of the Steam Deck and have no compatibility warnings, among others.

As more games have been released on Steam this year, Valve still has to go through several thousand titles to find out which will run well on the Steam Deck, but the current total should provide more than enough games for anyone using the handheld device.