VETERAN singer Shima, 55, recently admitted to have turned to TikTok for income to sustain her daily expenses.

The ‘Teringin’ singer conveyed her gratitude to her followers who were willing to spend time listening to her singing on TikTok, even extending a generous hand during her livestreams.

Shima, whose real name is Ku Nazhatul Shima Ku Kamarazzaman, has also opened up about how her income largely relies on her viewers contribution.

“As a singer, sometimes we are in good health and at times, we fall sick. That is normal.

“So, when I am sick, I am unable to do my (TikTok livestreaming). When I am healthy, Alhamdulillah I can sing,” she said, according to Berita Harian.

Furthermore, Shima, whose real name is Ku Nazhatul Shima Ku Kamaruzzaman, said she is mainly occupied with livestreams, to the point where she does it every night at certain periods of time.

“I am not even wealthy because I only sing and don’t sell products. But this effort is helpful for me to buy fish or disposable diapers,” she added.

She also expressed her excitement seeing her fellow artists on TikTok, once more being thankful there is platform for her and other artists.

“Many of my artist friends do ‘lives’ on TikTok - Safura is on there too,” she said.

Shima also admitted to not receiving any invitation to perform for quite a long time but instead lamented the “empty promises”, as quoted, from irresponsible parties.

“I haven’t received any singing offers in a long time. Some people message me on TikTok or WhatsApp, but it’s often just empty talk.

“I do not like it when they do that,” Shima mentioned.

Other than that, she has also spoken up about her heath struggles, suffering from lung disease, a slipped disc and a weak bladder, rendering her unable to do heavy work for 10 years.

“I always wear ‘pampers’, it all needs money so I am grateful to receive these contributions. I may look healthy but I am actually unwell,” she said.

Shima also said she has stopped her business operations since 2019 due to health issues. The doctor has advised her to go for surgery but she does not want to.

In 2018, she opened a food stall named Warung Teringin, selling rice with various dishes but she had to shut down her business a year later due to her slipped disc she had since 2013 and bladder problems.