Vietnamese model struts Paris Fashion Week

Minh Anh stuns on runway, in front row

Runway or front row, she does haute couture with ease.

VIETNAMESE supermodel Jessice Minh Anh stuns on Paris Fashion Week (PFW) haute couture, proving why the fashion producer remains a dominant force in the industry. Transforming from a fierce warrior queen on Franck Sorbier’s runway to an ethereal blonde goddess at Yuima Nakazato and Peet Dullaert’s shows, Minh Anh is one of the few Southeast Asian representative on the runway. And, all throughout PFW haute coutre, the model made heads turn off and on the runway.

Grand entrance in Sorbier’s Barbarian Symphony The anticipation was electric as Minh Anh descended the grand staircase at Sorbier’s show, embodying strength and poise. Dressed in a dramatic black gown with a structured sleeveless top and flowing silk chiffon panels, she wielded a wooden staff adorned with teeth and claws, exuding raw power. Makeup artist Everton Freire intensified her look with feathery lashes and extended eyeliner, while hairstylist Anne Arnold styled an edgy updo that framed her signature blunt fringe, adding a mystical aura. Her geometric wooden shoes added a modern contrast to the primal elements of her ensemble. Minh Anh’s commanding presence perfectly captured the essence of Sorbier’s Barbarian Symphony collection, a tribute to the Women Wage Peace movement uniting Palestinian and Israeli women. Her deliberate movements and piercing gaze set the tone for a show that celebrated resilience and empowerment.

Front row vision at Nakazato’s Fade collection Minutes later, Minh Anh emerged transformed. The warrior was gone, replaced by an ethereal blonde goddess with voluminous, textured waves styled by Lucy Lassalle. The soft, cascading curls framed her face like a halo, balancing structure and flow. Sitting front row at Nakazato’s show, she radiated elegance while continuing her long-standing support for Japanese fashion. Having fronted Yumi Katsura’s bridal campaigns and walked her runways in Paris and New York, Minh Anh deeply appreciates Japanese craftsmanship.

“Nakazato’s profound storytelling with the Fade collection transported us into a world where nature and urban landscapes smoothly intertwined. He masterfully pushes the boundaries of couture while staying deeply connected to emotion and transformation,” she shared. Captured by Sharon Sgroi and Sara Finezzo, Minh Anh’s celestial presence lit up the front row, her golden waves glowing under the runway lights.

Closing PFW with grace at Dullaert On the final day, Minh Anh embraced fluid elegance at Dullaert’s presentation, wearing a black sculpted one-shoulder bodice paired with a flowing pastel pink skirt. Her youthful yet sophisticated look embodied the essence of Dullaert’s “V symbol of the sacred Feminine” collection. Hairstylist Alexandre de Paris styled her blonde waves into playful twin buns, adding a whimsical touch, while soft, doll-like makeup completed the ensemble. Statement brooches at the neckline and a high-slit skirt added glamour, blending ethereal charm with modern edge. Minh Anh’s elegance perfectly embodied Dullaert’s philosophy, of celebrating the body without claiming it.