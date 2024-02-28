Waters’ battle against censorship and criticism

ROGER Waters is famous for several reasons. Firstly, he is the co-founder of one of rock music’s biggest groups, Pink Floyd. Secondly, he is also known for being at loggerheads with his former bandmates, especially David Gilmour.

Thirdly, he has been getting a lot of attention for his outspoken and controversial political views. These include defending the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as attacking Israel for its treatment of Palestinians.

The latest target of the 80-year-old’s ire is none other than frontman of U2, Bono (also known as Paul Hewson).

In a recently surfaced interview with Al-Jazeera, Waters took aim at Bono over the comments the latter made last year during a residency show in Las Vegas at the start of the Israel-Palestine war in October, where Bono dedicated his performance to those that were killed at the Israeli music festival Supernova.

“My mother told me that when faced with difficult problems, the first thing to do is to read, read, read, read. Then, the next part is easy – do the right thing,” Waters said at the start of the interview before pivoting towards Bono.

“Anybody who knows Bono should go, pick him up by his ankles and shake him until he stops being an enormous (xxxx). We have to start saying to these people, ‘Your opinion is so disgusting and so degrading, sticking up for the Zionist entity’,” railed the brains behind “The Wall”.