Watsons Malaysia champions marine conservation with CSR initiatives

WATSONS Malaysia has donated RM20,000 to support the marine conservation project at Tioman Island, furthering efforts to protect and restore precious marine ecosystems.

The donation, generated from sales of the 2024 Watsons calendar nationwide, directly benefits Reef Check Malaysia and indirectly supports 80 members of the Tioman Marine Conservation Group, as well as the community of Tioman Island. This initiative aims to build capacity among local islanders to manage marine resources and actively participate in conservation work, fostering sustainable practices for future generations.

As part of the sustainability effort, Watsons organised a three-day Coral Rehabilitation & Cultivation Sustainability Programme recently at Barat Tioman Island. Inviting over 22 media and influencers, the programme included activities such as deploying reef restoration blocks, building reef restoration blocks using recycled glass waste, and snorkeling to raise awareness about marine conservation. Coral reefs are invaluable ecosystems, playing a pivotal role both ecologically and economically. They serve as vital habitats for an astonishing 33% of all known fish species, contributing significantly to marine biodiversity.