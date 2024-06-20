Where suspense and silliness collide

Indra’s direction keeps the pace brisk, and the performances from the lead actors are engaging enough to maintain interest. The film builds on the lore of Winongo’s tragic past, incorporating elements of Indonesian history with the supernatural. The narrative suggests that the spirits are avenging a historical injustice, which adds a layer of depth to the typical haunted village trope.

As the story unfolds, the film expertly balances moments of genuine horror with unexpected bursts of dark humour. The scene where the hearse breaks down and the group encounters hostile spirits is executed with a blend of suspense and absurdity, making viewers jump and chuckle in equal measure.

The setup is classic. Rendi, accompanied by his friends Martin and Siska, travels to the secluded Winongo village to properly observe his grandfather’s last rites. The opening sequences are steeped in tension and mystery, with the trio soon discovering that Winongo is haunted by vengeful spirits. The audience is hooked as they watch the characters navigate a series of chilling incidents linked to a bloody historical conflict from 1965.

AT the beginning of Malam Para Jahanam (Night of Hell), viewers are treated to a tantalising mix of eerie atmospheres, unsettling flashbacks and a promise of supernatural terror. Directed by Indra Gunawan, this horror flick stars Harris Illano Vriza and Aghniny Haque, who lead an ensemble cast through a spooky journey in the remote village of Winongo.

Farcical plot twist

However, as Malam Para Jahanam hurtles towards its climax, things start to unravel. The film’s message becomes increasingly clear – never trust anyone, especially ghosts. Characters who seemed trustworthy reveal ulterior motives and the malevolent spirits are as unpredictable as ever. But it is the final act where the movie truly goes off the rails.

(Spolier alert) In a plot twist that can only be described as ludicrous, the film dives into an over-the-top, convoluted explanation involving ancestral curses and political conspiracies. What began as a spooky tale steeped in historical tragedy turns into a far-fetched horror farce. The once-terrifying spirits engage in almost comical antics and the resolution of the main conflict is both head-scratching and laughable.

By the time the end credits roll, viewers might find themselves in a state of bemusement. The climax of Malam Para Jahanam does not just jump the shark, it pole-vaults over it with reckless abandon. The final reveal is so bizarre and out of left field that it undermines much of the suspense that the film painstakingly built up.

While the ending might be the stupidest thing to ever happen in cinema, it also provides an unintentionally humorous capstone to the movie. It works to prove the film’s charm that, despite its absurd conclusion, remains entertaining throughout.

Suspense meets silliness

Malam Para Jahanam is a good movie let down by a poor final act. For those willing to overlook its narrative missteps, it offers a fun, spooky ride through a haunted village with a historical twist. Embrace the ridiculousness and laugh at the plot twists.

If you are in the mood for a horror film that does not take itself too seriously and provides a few unintentional laughs along the way, Malam Para Jahanam is worth a watch. Just be prepared for an ending that defies logic and sanity in the most entertainingly stupid way possible.

Malam Para Jahanam is currently streaming on Netflix.