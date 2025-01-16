TO many Gen Alphas, the notion of buying, owning and listening to tunes on compact discs seem as archaic as spinning shellac discs on a gramophone. However, there are a plethora of compelling reasons to invest in those shiny silver discs once again.

Availability

Unlike vinyl releases, most, if not all, recording artistes put out their work on CD. It is readily and abundantly available. It may not be as convenient as a click on a streaming app but most CD releases can be found online, if not at a physical store. The K-pop boom has also fuelled the demand for

tangible media as many of the artistes in the genre release multiple versions of their EPs or albums on CD.

Superior audio quality

Streaming may be de rigueur these days but there is a huge compromise in sound performance. There is a

definite jump in audio quality when listening to uncompressed files on CD. Even with major streaming platforms such as Tidal and Apple Music

promising “Hi-Fi” quality, most

listeners will not have the equipment to properly squeeze every last drop of audiophile fun from them. CDs though allow listeners to enjoy

superior music delivery even with

relatively modest set ups.

Robust and long-lasting

Ok, the myth that came with the advent of CDs that they will never deteriorate has well and truly busted. They are susceptible to mold, spotting and scratched over time. However compared with the other physical option – vinyl, it does seem a lot more robust and will stand up to some rough handling, something which records will not. It is also definitely a step up from cassette tapes that

generally do not last a long time.