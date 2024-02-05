Yorke releases original score for Luchetti’s film Confidenza

ENGLISH musician Thom Yorke has unveiled the details of the upcoming Confidenza soundtrack, along with the first preview from the record titled Knife Edge.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Radiohead and The Smile frontman would be composing original music for the film Confidenza, which translates to “Trusts”, directed by Italian filmmaker Daniele Luchetti and based on the book by Domenico Starnone.

The soundtrack features a collaboration with the London Contemporary Orchestra and a jazz ensemble, which includes drummer Tom Skinner from The Smile and Sons of Kemet.

The soundtrack was released digitally on April 26, with vinyl and CD versions to follow on July 12. Yorke recently unveiled the first track from the album on YouTube, which has already garnered over 100,000 views.

Confidenza stars Elio Germano, Vittoria Puccini and Isabella Ferrari. The story follows Pietro Vella, a teacher at a rundown Roman high school, who believes he can make a difference in his students’ lives. Teresa, a bright and rebellious student, becomes infatuated with him and his teachings.

Years later, they reconnect and become romantically involved. However, their relationship takes a complicated turn when Teresa insists on sharing their deepest secrets to bond for life, leading to unexpected consequences.

Confidenza marks the latest addition to Yorke’s repertoire of film scores, following his debut in film music with 2018’s Suspiria. Additionally, he has contributed to soundtracks for films such as Motherless Brooklyn, Children of Men, and Vanilla Sky.

In other news, Radiohead fans may have something to look forward to in the near future, as hinted by the band’s sticksman Philip Selway.

During a live stream with Crow Hill Company just before Christmas, Selway mentioned: “We’re all coming back around to that point now of thinking, ‘Right, we’ve had a break — this is it. This feels like something to dive back into and explore and see what other directions it can take us in’.”