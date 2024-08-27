Nine-years old Lashika Poneswaran, who was recognised by Malaysia Book of Records for being youngest book author in 2024 hopes to author a series of adventure books.

Lashika is a published author at just nine years old.

MOST children love sweets or desserts but

nine-year-old Lashika Poneswaran turned her favourite desserts as inspiration to write a story about an adventure that teaches bravery in her newly released book The Waffle, Truffle Adventure. Lashika, who just turned nine on July 11, loves ice cream, pudding, chocolates, chocolate fountains and chocolate mousse (made by her aunt) but waffles are her favourite, especially those with truflle or chocolate chips. Hence, her story centres around that particular sweet offering. “I wanted to write my first book on something sweet. When I think of something sweet, personally, I think of waffles. “This book is about four friends participating in a waffle competition and they will go on an adventure to find the recipe,” said Lashika, a

third-year student at Cempaka International School. But the story is not just about the much-loved dessert, it goes a little deeper. While searching for a winning waffle recipe, the characters teach children about overcoming feelings of anxiety and learning to stay calm in unexpected situations through their imaginative character Rose.

The children’s book author, who started writing short stories before expanding her passion to become a published writer, wants children to learn there is mishaps in life and how to rise above it through the brave spirit of Rose. “There will always be mishaps just like Rose. You have to be brave and go through it – in the end, you will get the reward,” explained Lashika. She named her main character Rose based on her favourite flower. “Roses are bold and bright flowers,” she exclaimed. Lashika received recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records for being the “youngest book author” on April 19. Lashika shared she often asked her mother when her book would be put on shelves and her dream came true when she spotted her book at Kinokuniya in KLCC, just a day before an interview with theSun. She proudly revealed that her schoolmates enjoyed reading the book. She has even had a story-telling session with Year One and Year Two students and they cannot wait for the next book.