“Apologise!” — Thai student punches teacher in the face for giving him 18/20 in exam

A 17-year-old student in Uthai Thani, Thailand, is facing police action after assaulting his teacher for not awarding him a perfect score on a midterm exam.

The incident happened on Aug 5 at a private school when the student, who scored 18 out of 20, confronted his teacher about the missing marks, Bangkok Post reported.

She explained that although his answers were correct, he had failed to show the working process as required, which meant full marks could not be given.

She also suggested he check with other teachers to see if they applied the same grading criteria.

After receiving the same explanation from other staff, the student returned to the classroom and again demanded a score increase.

When she refused, he kicked a desk and left.

About 10 minutes later, he came back and told her to “apologise.” The teacher replied, “Who should be the one apologising?”

The student then punched her in the face in front of more than 20 classmates. The attack left her with a bruised left eye, swelling on her head, and inflamed ribs.

She sought hospital treatment, lodged a police report on Aug 8, and is expected to give her statement to police on Tuesday.

The student has since been suspended and has applied to quit the school. His parents have contacted the teacher to apologise for his actions.